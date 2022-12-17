Three days before Joe Biden would take the oath of office as the 46th president of the United States, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina sent a text message to Mark Meadows, then the White House chief of staff.
“Mark, in seeing what’s happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion law suits attempting to stop any meaningful investigation we are at a point of no return in saving our Republic !! Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!”
Ignore for a moment his poor spelling and questionable punctuation and get your mind around this: A sitting member of Congress, a man who took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, was advocating that a defeated president declare martial law in a last-ditch effort to remain in office.
According to Talking Points Memo, the message was among more than 2,000 that went back and forth between Meadows and at least 34 Republican members of Congress.
The night before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio put forth a plan for then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the results of the election. When Republicans take control of the House next month, Jordan will be in charge of the House Judiciary Committee.
Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania suggested there were secret Italian satellites rigging American voting machines and the Trump-appointed CIA director was in cahoots with the British. He’s now a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Freedom Caucus has made him its chairman.
Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina sent a message on Nov. 7 suggesting a conspiracy involving Dominion Voting Systems and billionaire George Soros. Budd was elected last month to the U.S. Senate.
Another North Carolina Republican, Rep. Greg Murphy, sent Meadows an article from a far-right website suggesting that Republican state legislatures could simply declare Trump the winner in their states.
“Why are we not pursuing this theory?” he wanted to know.
The leaked messages drew a response from Meadows’ home state newspaper, the Charlotte Observer.
“Anyone who is willing to even entertain the thought of overturning an election does not belong in Congress, or any public office,” the newspaper’s editorial board wrote.
The cancer afflicting the Republican Party, the newspaper said, is not limited to Donald J. Trump.
“Meadows’ texts reveal that many Republicans were not merely complicit — they were willing soldiers in Trump’s bogus battles,” the editorial board wrote. “Of everything we’ve learned since Jan. 6, the primary takeaway is this: these threats to democracy will not go away on their own. They are sitting in the highest levels of government, and as long as they remain there, the danger does, too.”
Not everyone takes these things so seriously. Just days before the text messages surfaced, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was joking about Jan. 6 during an appearance in New York.
She noted that she and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon had been accused of plotting the attack on the Capitol.
“And I gotta tell you something,” she said, “if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would have been armed. Yeah. See, that’s the whole joke, isn’t it?”
When some suggested Greene’s comments were out of line, she said she was being sarcastic.
“My comments were making fun of Joe Biden and the Democrats, who have continuously made me a political target since Jan. 6,” she said.
Greene had struck a different tone in her own message to Meadows at the height of the violence.
“Mark, I was just told there is an active shooter on the first floor of the Capitol,” she wrote. “Please tell the President to calm people. This isn’t the way to solve anything.”
Was she joking then, too?