The note from a California woman seemed earnest enough.
“Why is it not possible to hear both sides of the vaccine debate without labeling either side as crazy or expert?” she asked. “Why not let people decide for themselves what they feel is correct or incorrect?”
She suggested a column I had written in mid-April gave vaccine critics short shrift.
“I am curious, though, what you would say to the relatives of those who have passed away CLEARLY from the adverse effects of these vaccines,” she wrote.
She mentioned the case of 39-year-old Kassidi Kurill, a Utah woman who received a second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Feb. 1 and was dead by the end of the week.
Contrary to my reader’s assertion, though, Dr. Erik Christensen, chief medical examiner for the Utah Department of Health, told Fox News in mid-March there was no evidence of a link between Kurill’s death and the vaccine.
“We don’t have any indication of that,” he said.
The woman’s father, Alfred Hawley, told Fox News at the time he did suspect the vaccine, but he also said he had gotten a shot himself because, as a 69-year-old diabetic, he was at high risk for serious complications if he were to contract the virus.
“It appears she was the odd one out that had the terrible reaction,” he said.
My California reader is in a similar age group, but she made a different choice, in part because of her son’s experience. She said he spent seven hours in an emergency room after getting his second shot and is still feeling the effects a month later.
I thanked her for her note, and I apologized if I had given her the impression I was suggesting anyone who questioned the vaccines was crazy.
“That was not my intent,” I wrote.
I was really referring, I said, to crackpots such as Mike Yeadon, the former Pfizer executive who claimed anyone who had already taken a vaccine was doomed to an early death.
“Thanks for replying,” she wrote back, “but again, though I hope Yeadon is completely wrong in his assertions regarding the future for recipients of vaccines, it is impossible at this point to say that what he predicts is false, as the fact still remains mRNA vaccines have no long term safety data at all. To claim his information is false is also misinformation.”
She mentioned Doris Cahill, a professor at University College Dublin, “and a whole cadre of highly respected immunologists” who have come out against the vaccines.
“One has to wonder why they would sacrifice their long careers unless they firmly believed in what they were saying,” she wrote.
That is exactly the sort of argument these so-called experts use to defend their wacky claims, and it’s an excellent question. Why do they do it? For the attention?
This discussion is growing more urgent in light of the recent rise in virus statistics.
During an appearance in Las Vegas, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra spoke of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
“If you are dying today in America from COVID, it’s because essentially you’re unvaccinated,” he told reporters. “Why would you want to die? Why would you want to imperil your loved ones and your family and your workplace and your place of worship?”
My California reader, though, is convinced the vaccines are unnecessary. We can all get through the pandemic, she wrote, by wearing a high-quality mask.
“There is no need for big brother to censor negative information nor to push vaccines on those who don’t want them,” she wrote. “We still have free will in this country and free thought. Let’s keep it that way.”
She closed with a slight twist on an old saw.
“Truth,” she wrote, “is always stranger than fiction.”
Well, maybe not always.
