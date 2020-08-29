As he watched the crowd gathering for the president’s speech on the south lawn of the White House, Ashish K. Jha offered an observation.
“This is deeply irresponsible,” he said. “It goes against all that we know about keeping people safe. We should expect better from our national leaders.”
Jha should know. He is the director of the Global Health Institute at Harvard University.
Of course, ignoring public health experts was something of a theme at the Republican National Convention.
In his own speech the day before, Vice President Mike Pence had expressed frustration with his predecessor’s assessment of the pandemic that has gripped our nation for nearly six months.
“Last week Joe Biden said that no miracle is coming,” Pence said. “What Joe doesn’t seem to understand is that America is a nation of miracles, and we’re on track to have the world’s first safe, effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.”
Perhaps not surprisingly, the vice president’s recollection lacked some context. What Biden actually said was that the president had been overly optimistic in his coronavirus projections.
“The president keeps telling us the virus is going to disappear,” Biden said. “He keeps waiting for a miracle. Well, I have news for him. No miracle is coming.”
Biden placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of the man in the White House.
“He has failed to protect us,” Biden said. “And, my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable.”
Public health experts say thousands of American lives could have been saved if the administration had moved more quickly to address the threat. And now, even if Pence is right that researchers are on track to develop a vaccine by the end of the year, that milestone will be only one step toward ridding this nation of COVID-19.
Some health experts suggest it could be a year before a vaccine is readily available, and to be honest, we really shouldn’t rush.
The shorter the time allotted for testing, the less certain we’ll be that a vaccine is effective. And the fewer people who are involved in any trials, the less likely the testing will uncover any potential side effects. Shorter testing periods also make it less clear how long the vaccine’s protection will last.
A recent study led by Dr. Bruce Y. Lee of the City University of New York found that if public health officials manage to vaccinate three out of four Americans, the vaccine will have to be effective 80% of the time to bring this pandemic to an end.
Such numbers are not at all likely.
For the sake of perspective, the Food and Drug Administration has said it will approve a vaccine that is 50% effective. As for how many of us might be vaccinated, a July survey by YouGov and Yahoo News put that number at 42%.
Our president and his running mate, meanwhile, speak to crowds of supporters standing shoulder to shoulder, many of them without a mask. The two men seem not to recognize their own failures in response to this pandemic.
“Thanks to the courage and compassion of the American people, we are slowing the spread,” the vice president said in his acceptance speech. “We are protecting the vulnerable. We are saving lives, and we are opening up America again.”
It’s almost as if they live in a different universe.
Here’s the bottom line: We need to stop hoping for a miracle and accept the fact that this virus is likely to be with us for months to come.
Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Stay 6 feet apart.
In spite of what our leaders might be telling us, this fight is far from over.
Commented
