Last month, President Donald J. Trump had good news for the American people.
“The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA,” he tweeted. “We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
At a briefing, he suggested that the number of cases was low and getting lower.
“Of the 15 people ... eight of them have returned to their homes, to stay at their homes until they’re fully recovered,” he said during a briefing on Feb. 24. “One is in the hospital. And five have fully recovered. And one we think is in pretty good shape.”
He wasn’t worried, he said, that the virus would spread.
“No, because we’re ready for it,” he said. “It is what it is. We’re ready for it. We’re really prepared. We have, as I said, we have the greatest people in the world. We’re very ready for it.”
Ashish Jha, who runs the Global Health Institute at Harvard University, had a somewhat different take on the U.S. response. He called it a fiasco.
“Our response is much, much worse than almost any other country that’s been affected,” he told National Public Radio. “And I don’t understand it. I still don’t understand why we don’t have extensive testing.”
Jha estimated there might be 10 times as many cases out in the community as had actually been detected. Until those individuals are found, he said, they’ll continue to infect more people and the number of cases will continue to grow.
None of this, of course, is the president’s fault.
“For decades, the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it,” the president tweeted as it became clear the virus wasn’t going away. “It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped.”
Not surprisingly, I suppose, he blamed Barack Obama.
“Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now,” the president tweeted. “The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!”
I guess we’ll see.
That the president might not react well in such a crisis should not have been a surprise. Science writer Ed Yong wrote of the possibility in an article for The Atlantic a month before the president took office.
“Outbreaks of disease are among the ultimate tests for any leader who wants to play on the global stage,” he wrote. “They demand diplomacy, decisiveness, leadership, humility and expertise — and they quickly unearth any lack of the same.”
Yong suggested there were plenty of signs the president might not be up to the challenge.
“Consider what happened during the Ebola outbreak, well before Trump announced his candidacy,” he wrote. “On Twitter, he rejected evidence that Ebola is less contagious than is commonly perceived, since it can only be transmitted through bodily fluids.”
Yong asked Elizabeth Radin, an epidemiologist at Columbia University, for her take on the president’s likely response.
“He is very adept at using social media to rally supporters, but has also been inconsistent at sticking to message,” she said. “And ad-libbing, rambling, or flying off the handle can be very dangerous in an epidemic.”
Yong predicted “an administration with a casual disregard for evidence, an unwillingness to tap into the expertise around them and a reckless self-confidence.”
And that is precisely what we got.
