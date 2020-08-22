President Donald J. Trump surprised a few folks when he seemed to embrace support from followers of the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon.
“Well, I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, uh, which I appreciate, but I don’t know much about the movement,” he said.
For the uninitiated, QAnon followers believe dozens of Satan-worshipping politicians and celebrities are working with governments around the world to engage in child sex abuse and cannibalism.
The president offered a different take on the movement.
“I have heard that it is gaining in popularity,” he said, “and from what I hear, these are people that when they watch the streets of Portland, when they watch what happened in New York City in just the last six or seven months. … these are people that don’t like seeing what’s going on. ...”
Told that QAnon followers believed he might be leading the effort against those pedophiles and cannibals, the president said he hadn’t heard that.
“Is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?” he asked.
He went on to say he was willing to do his part.
“If I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it,” he said. “I’m willing to put myself out there. And we are actually. We’re saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country, and when this country is gone, the rest of the world would follow.”
Critics, of course, point out that QAnon followers have been linked to a series of kidnappings and two killings and that the FBI has classified the movement as a domestic terrorism threat.
Still, the president needs all the love he can get.
Don’t forget that several prominent members of his own party turned up at the Democratic national convention to throw their support behind his opponent, Joe Biden. And then three of the four living former presidents had the audacity to pile on.
His immediate predecessor, Barack Obama, was particularly mean.
“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” the former president said. “And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”
The president didn’t hide his irritation.
“HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!” the president tweeted.
But then Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump supporter now suffering from buyer’s remorse, weighed in.
“The GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee concluded this week that your campaign manager worked directly with a member of Russian intelligence,” he wrote. “They also revealed you committed perjury by saying you didn’t speak with Roger Stone about WikiLeaks. Also, your caps lock is on.”
And before you could blink an eye, the president’s former adviser, Steve Bannon, had been arrested on charges of defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of a fundraising campaign purportedly aimed at supporting the president’s beloved border wall.
The president denied knowing anything about it.
“I know nothing about the project other than I didn’t like, when I read about it, I didn’t like it,” he said. “I said, ‘This is for government, this isn’t for private people,’ and it sounded to me like showboating.”
So yeah, it’s a tough time. The president needs all the fans he can get.
And in his estimation, every supporter is a good supporter. Even one who thinks 5G cellular networks might be spreading the coronavirus.
