Cindy Carlson won’t be surprised if the latest effort to address our nation’s gun violence comes up short.
“I have that glimmer of hope, …” she told NBC News. “But I’m also clear-eyed.”
Carlson was among the survivors of the deadly attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. She now leads the Newtown, Connecticut, chapter of Moms Demand Action.
“Even if we don’t have this national, cathartic bill passed on the Senate floor,” she said, “if you look in towns and municipalities and states, small things are changing. Ordinances are changing. Public safety laws are changing.”
And thus there is hope. But there’s also frustration.
Just days after a teenager slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, a friend shared a post on Facebook.
“I reject the assertion that my family and I must be made defenseless,” it said, “for you and yours to feel safe.”
I could not stop myself.
“Who is making that assertion?” I asked. “Is your family unsafe because we decide an 18-year-old is too young to buy a gun? Would they feel unsafe if they had to pass a background check to buy a gun?”
A day after the senseless attack in Texas, Bloomberg published a story about our nation’s fascination with guns.
“Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world,” the headline read, “and they keep buying more.”
The story cited the Geneva-based Small Arms Survey in reporting that Americans in 2018 owned nearly 400 million guns, about 1.2 guns for every man, woman and child in the United States.
And the number of guns keeps rising. The Federal Bureau of Investigation says background checks for gun purchases jumped 40% in 2020 to 39.7 million. They dropped slightly in 2021 to 38.9 million, and there had been 10.8 million checks through the end of April.
That doesn’t mean, though, that there’s a gun in every nightstand.
According to a survey carried out last year by the Pew Research Center, all of those guns are concentrated in a relatively small percentage of U.S. households. Four in 10 American adults told researchers they lived in a home with a gun, and three in 10 said they actually owned one.
Republicans are more than twice as likely as Democrats to own a gun, but even among Republicans, gun owners are in the minority. Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 44% say they own a gun, compared with 20% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents.
About four in 10 men own guns, compared to two in 10 women. Again, though, that means six in 10 men and eight out of 10 women do not own guns.
Those in rural areas are more than twice as likely as city dwellers to own guns, 41% to 20%. Those in the suburbs fall pretty much in the middle, at 29%.
So what does all this mean for gun reform? First off, there’s lots of support for common-sense restrictions.
That same Pew survey found 85% of Republicans and 90% of Democrats favor prohibiting those with mental health issues from buying guns, and 70% of Republicans and 92% of Democrats favor background checks for those buying weapons through private transactions and gun shows.
Majorities in both parties also oppose allowing people to carry concealed weapons without a permit.
The numbers truly do seem to be on the side of reformers, and yet nothing changes. Another mass shooting comes along, and social media posts spring up to rile up opposition among Americans whose guns would not be threatened by the reforms being debated.
Still, this time does somehow seem different. Maybe it was those pictures of the youngsters with their smiling faces and all that hope for tomorrow. Perhaps this time our federal lawmakers will finally break through the gridlock and get something done.
Let’s keep hoping.