My brother and I get together almost every Monday.
Sometimes our nephew joins. Sometimes it’s just us.
My brother orders the same thing every week. I mix it up a little but not much.
The waitress knows our orders by heart. She also knows my brother drinks coffee by the gallon. I’m a bit of a slacker.
We steer clear of politics.
We talk instead about our shared childhood. Dad called us free-range kids. We pretty much went wherever our bikes would take us.
I bring up the time we were trying to see how fast our bikes would go down the slope of an interstate overpass. My front tire dropped into a hole, and I was suddenly airborne. A passing motorist stopped to check on me.
“She said when she saw me flying through the air like that, she was pretty sure I was dead,” I recall.
I was in the midst of telling her I was fine when I noticed a strange bend in my left arm. She ended up loading me up in her car and taking me to the hospital.
I had lots of bicycle accidents, but they weren’t always my fault.
“Do you remember that time you were working on my bicycle and you didn’t quite finish?” I ask.
He smiles, remembering the story.
I was riding along the sidewalk when I got to a bump. I lifted up on the handlebars to avoid a jolt and only then discovered my brother had neglected to tighten the nuts on the front wheel.
He claims he forgot. I’ve never been sure.
At any rate, the front fork of the bicycle was on its way down when I saw the wheel rolling ahead. When the fork hit the concrete, the bike came to a sudden stop. I did not.
“I lost a little bit of my chin,” I recall, “and I still had to find my way back home.”
My brother’s smile breaks into a laugh.
“Yeah, you were pretty mad when I saw you again,” he admits.
My little brother was always good at taking things apart. Not always so good at putting them back together.
He was a future engineer. He wanted to figure out how things worked.
He took Mom’s toaster apart when we were kids. I think it’s still in pieces.
There was also that carburetor we tried to rebuild. My brother was driving the car when the engine burst into flames.
“I’m trying to figure out how to put out the fire, and this guy comes out and starts yelling at me,” my brother recalls. “He wants me to get the car away from his house, and I’m just trying to keep it from burning up.”
My brother spotted a pile of dirt nearby and started tossing handfuls onto the engine.
“Dad always insisted digging out all that dirt added to the repair bill,” I said.
There’s no limit to the stories we can tell. Like the time he was driving his convertible home for Christmas and the top started to come apart. He wound up driving the rest of the way home with the top down and the heat on full blast.
“The truck drivers kept honking at me,” he recalls. “They thought it was pretty funny.”
Our conversation is light-hearted and relaxed.
We catch up on what’s going on in our daily lives. We talk about work. We talk about family.
Now and then, the conversation veers in the direction of politics.
“We don’t agree on that,” I point out.
And we go back to what we have in common.
Kelly Hawes is a columnist for CNHI News Indiana. He can be reached at kelly.hawes@indianamediagroup.com.
