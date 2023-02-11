Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell might have gotten exactly what they were hoping for when they picked Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver the Republican response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
In announcing her selection, McConnell, the Senate minority leader, called Sanders “a powerful advocate for the popular, commonsense conservative principles that will put our country back on a better course.” McCarthy, the newly elected House speaker, called Sanders “a servant-leader of true determination and conviction,” and he promised her speech would offer a “bold vision for a better America.”
“Everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully,” he said.
Biden’s message had been overflowing with optimism. Sanders offered a more pessimistic outlook.
USA Today’s Ingrid Jacques loved it.
“Kudos to Sarah Huckabee Sanders for doing the seemingly impossible,” Jacques wrote. “Giving a State of the Union rebuttal that’s memorable — and not for being cringeworthy.”
Jacques noted that former House Speaker Newt Gingrich had called Sanders’ speech “absolutely remarkable.”
“It was Reaganesque,” he tweeted.
The term is a reference to Ronald Reagan, a man known for memorable lines. Reaganesque, for a conservative, is high praise indeed.
I was reminded of another president, Donald John Trump, painting a portrait of the nation he was about to lead.
“Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted out factories, scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation, an education system flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge, and the crime, and the gangs, and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential,” he said. “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”
Trump was divisive, known for the politics of resentment and fear. Sanders, his former press secretary, seemed to embrace a similar theme.
“While you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day,” she said. “Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight.”
Actually, Sanders seems to relish the fight. Within hours of taking office, she signed executive orders barring the teaching of critical race theory in public schools and banning most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term “Latinx.”
She has also said she’d support a measure similar to Florida’s law banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Critics have dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Jacques particularly liked Sanders’ assertion that the dividing line in America no longer falls between right and left.
“The choice is between normal or crazy,” Sanders said.
Sanders highlighted the contrasts between herself and Joe Biden.
“At 40, I’m the youngest governor in the country,” she said. “At 80, he’s the oldest president in American history. I’m the first woman to lead my state. He’s the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.”
With all of her talk of a new generation of Republican leaders, Sanders’ rhetoric evokes images of the 1950s, the era of “Leave It to Beaver” and “Ozzie and Harriett.”
Things were simpler then. Men were men and women were women. Gays were still firmly in the closet, and Blacks were relegated to the back of the bus.
You didn’t have to worry about getting everybody’s pronouns right, and Blacks had not yet taken to the streets to demand rights they had been denied for generations.
Some look back on those days with nostalgia. Call us crazy, but the rest of us have no interest in going back.