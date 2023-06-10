Luci Baines Johnson was 18 when she watched her father sign the Voting Rights Act into law.
During an interview at the LBJ Presidential Library in her native state of Texas, Johnson told Gary Fields of The Associated Press she had expected to accompany her father to the East Room of the White House, the place he had signed the Civil Rights Act the year before.
Instead, the presidential motorcade had taken them to the U.S. Capitol, a place where her father had waged many legislative battles during his time as Senate majority leader.
“‘We are going to Congress because there are going to be some courageous men and women who may not be returning to Congress because of the stand they have taken on voting rights,’” she recalled her father telling her. “‘And there are going to be some extraordinary men and women who will be able to come to the Congress because of this great day.’”
Months earlier, Lyndon Baines Johnson, our nation’s 36th president, had stood before his former colleagues to rally support for the legislation he was now about to sign.
“It is wrong, deadly wrong, to deny any of your fellow Americans the right to vote in this country,” he had said. “There is no issue of states’ rights or national rights. There is only the struggle for human rights.”
Lots of people looked on as her father added his signature to the historic legislation, but he handed the very first signing pen to Everett Dirksen, the Senate minority leader.
Afterward, the president’s daughter asked her father why he hadn’t chosen one of the many civil rights advocates in the room.
“Luci Baines,” he said, “I did not have to say or do anything to convince one of those great civil rights leaders to be for that legislation. If Everett Dirksen hadn’t been willing to be so courageous to support it, too, and more importantly brought his people along ... we’d never have had a law.”
The late president’s daughter also recalled the day 10 years ago when the Supreme Court gutted two sections of that historic legislation.
“I cried because I knew what was coming,” she said. “I knew that there were parts of this country, including my home state, my father’s home state, that would take advantage of the fact that there would no longer be an opportunity to have the federal government ensure that everyone in the community had the right and equal access to the voting booth.”
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, and he insisted the ruling would have no impact on what he described as a permanent, nationwide ban on racial discrimination in voting.
This week, Roberts followed through on that pledge by joining Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the court’s three liberals in finding that an Alabama congressional map likely violated the Voting Rights Act.
While 27% of Alabama’s population is Black, the Republican-dominated state legislature managed to produce a map where minority voters held sway in only one of seven districts. In January 2022, a three-judge panel had ruled unanimously that Alabama lawmakers diluted minority votes by packing as many as possible into a single district.
In his majority opinion, Roberts insisted the ruling did not “diminish or disregard” concerns that the Voting Rights Act might impermissibly elevate race in the allocation of political power.
“Instead,” he wrote, “the court simply holds that a faithful application of precedent and a fair reading of the record do not bear those concerns out here.”
As the nation awaited this week’s decision, LBJ’s daughter, now 75, had a message for the justices.
“I would tell them to do all that they can to make liberty and justice a right for all Americans,” she said.
Perhaps they were listening.