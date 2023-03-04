Donald Dillbeck was 15 when he stabbed a man in Indiana while trying to steal a CB radio.
He fled to Florida, where Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall found him in a parking lot at Fort Myers Beach. Dillbeck took the deputy’s gun during a struggle and shot him to death.
Dillbeck was 11 years into a life sentence when he walked away from a work release assignment. He bought a paring knife and walked to Tallahassee, where he encountered 44-year-old Faye Vann waiting for her family.
He demanded that Vann give him a ride, and she refused. She honked the horn and tried to drive away.
Dillbeck stabbed her more than 20 times and slit her throat.
Members of Vann’s family were there to watch last month when the state of Florida finally carried out Dillbeck’s death sentence.
Minutes after he had been injected with poison, Dillbeck’s body began to twitch. After it stopped, prison workers grabbed his shoulders.
“Hey, Dillbeck,” they said.
Dillbeck didn’t react. A physician put a stethoscope to his chest before pronouncing him dead.
Afterward, the Florida Department of Corrections released a statement from two of Vann’s children, Tony and Laura Vann.
“11,932 days ago, Donald Dillbeck brutally killed our mother,” they wrote. “We were robbed of years of memories with her, and it has been very painful ever since. However, the execution has given us some closure.”
They expressed gratitude to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for carrying out the sentence.
Dillbeck was 59 when he died.
“I know I hurt people when I was young,” he said moments before his death. “I really messed up. But I know Ron DeSantis has done a lot worse. He’s taken a lot from a lot of people. I speak for all men, women and children. He’s put his foot on our necks.”
That night, Maria DeLiberato, executive director of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, issued a statement.
“While we executed the person who tragically took the lives of Ms. Vann and Deputy Hall, we also executed the infant born addicted to alcohol,” she wrote. “We executed the four-year-old who was starved and beaten with extension cords and physically and sexually abused by the one person who was supposed to protect him. We executed the elementary schooler who was bounced around the foster care system alone, ripped away from his sister, the only person who had ever shown him love. We executed the scared teenager, sent to a violent adult prison where he was subjected to rape and assault.”
DeLiberato argued that Dillbeck had been trying to atone for his crimes for decades.
“We grieve for the victims of his violence and their families,” the statement read. “We grieve for his friends. We grieve for the members of his legal team, who worked tirelessly over the years to try to stop this very moment from happening. We grieve for the corrections officers — who tonight had to strap a healthy man to a gurney — and put him to death.”
Dillbeck was sentenced under a law found to be unconstitutional in 2016. Then, a divided jury could impose the death penalty. Now, the law requires a unanimous vote.
Still, DeSantis signed the death warrant, and he’s pushing legislation that would go back to the eight-juror threshold. Republican lawmakers have filed bills that would accomplish that while allowing judges to impose a death sentence regardless of a jury’s recommendation.
DeLiberato insists the death penalty isn’t the answer.
“Protecting vulnerable children, and making sure the abused and the traumatized and the mentally ill have access to mental health care,” she said. “That’s how we keep our community safer. That’s how we end the cycle of violence. We are better than this.”
Maybe we’re not.