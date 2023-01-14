Erika Beras, co-host of National Public Radio’s “Planet Money,” traveled to Shale Elementary School north of Columbus, Ohio, to visit the third-grade classroom of teacher Mandy Robek.
“All kinds of real-world concepts that adults struggle with are woven into kids’ books, including economics,” Beras told her audience. “Today on the show, what happens when ‘Planet Money’ tries to teach economics using children’s books.”
To put together a list of books for the exercise, Beras had contacted a number of economists.
Erin Kaplan, who studies labor markets at the University of Southern California, recommended “Put Me In The Zoo” by Robert Lopshir. Damon Jones, an economist at the University of Chicago, recommended “Sarah Cynthia Sylvia Stout Would Not Take the Garbage Out” from the book “Where the Sidewalk Ends” by Shel Silverstein.
By the time the class got to the last book on her list, Beras had been with the students for about seven hours, through math lessons and recess and lots of other books. That final book, “The Sneetches” by Dr. Seuss, had been recommended by three different economists.
“They said this book is about so much,” Beras told her audience. “Preferences and class, open markets, entrepreneurship, discrimination and economic loss. Some game theory in there, too.”
Beras summarized the story.
“The star-bellied Sneetches live the good life, and the non-starred Sneetches do not,” she said. “The star-bellied Sneetches don’t let the plain-bellied Sneetches come to their frankfurter roast, picnics or parties or marshmallow toasts.”
As Robek read, one student observed that the star-bellied Sneetches seemed kind of mean.
“They got to fight back,” another suggested.
A student named Noah joined the discussion.
“It’s almost like what happened back then,” he said. “How people were treated, like, disrespected. ...”
“I think that book was made in that time,” another student said.
“Like, white people disrespected Black people, but then, they might stand up in the book,” Noah said.
Robek continued the story.
“Then Sylvester McMonkey McBean put together a very peculiar machine,” she read. “And he said, ‘You want stars like a star-belly Sneetch? My friends, you can have them for $3 each.’”
Pretty soon the stars weren’t so special any more, and again, McBean was there to cash in, this time with his brand new star-off machine.
“Then, of course, from then on, as you probably guessed, things really got into a horrible mess,” Robek read.
It was at this point that Amanda Beeman stood up. An assistant communications director for the school district, she had been in the classroom throughout the day.
“Sorry,” she said. “Can I pause this?”
Beeman had grown uncomfortable with the story.
“I just feel like this isn’t teaching anything about economics, and this is a little bit more about differences with race and everything like that,” she said. “So do you mind, Mrs. Robek, if we pause this book?”
Beras briefly objected, but Beeman was insistent.
“OK. I just … as someone … I just don’t think that this is going to be the discussion that we wanted to have around economics,” she says. “So I’m sorry. We’re going to cut this one off.”
The kids just sat there, staring at the adults in the room.
“So is there anything else that we can pivot to?” Beeman asked.
“I have lots of books,” Robek responded.
The kids didn’t seem interested in another book. They wanted to know about the Sneetches.
“I don’t even know what happens in the story,” one said.
Beeman was steadfast.
“You know what?” she said. “I think that’s one that maybe we can ask, you know, with our parents at home.”
And that, it turned out, was the end of the discussion. Some things, I guess, you just can’t talk about in school.