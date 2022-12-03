“Died Suddenly” starts with a warning: “This film is not suitable for children.”
To be perfectly honest, the film’s not suitable for adults either.
Produced by radio show host Stew Peters, this so-called documentary claims the COVID-19 vaccines are part of a depopulation scheme cooked up by global elites in support of a plot to take over the world.
Jonathan Laxton, a physician educator at the University of Manitoba, told the website MedPage Today the film’s “blatant lies” were designed to scare people away from the vaccines.
“I think it’s so over-the-top that it actually won’t convince anybody who doesn’t already believe it,” he said.
Katie McCarthy of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism isn’t so sure. The film is dangerous, she told the website PolitiFact, because it takes “bits and pieces of truth and twists them to promote a misleading narrative.”
Released simultaneously Nov. 21 on Twitter and Rumble, the film has been viewed more than 12 million times. It features Ryan Cole, a physician known for promoting false claims about the COVID vaccines and cancer.
MedPage Today interviewed Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois-Chicago School of Public Health who has posted on TikTok and Twitter to debunk several of the film’s claims. She says the film follows a consistent pattern.
“A lot of the tropes in this video are rehashed,” she said. “They just throw everything at the wall because something is going to appeal to someone’s emotions.”
Eric Burnett, a physician at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center, said the film’s assertions don’t hold up to scrutiny.
“I see a lot of blood clots in the hospital,” he told MedPage Today. “Just looking at those blood clots from the movie, they look like very common postmortem blood clots, and I feel like it was just the shock-and-awe value of using these images of blood clots taken out of context to scare people.”
The film shows a large clot being removed during heart surgery. Burnett used a Google search to discover the scene had been captured in 2019, long before the vaccines made their debut.
As for the cancer claims, Laxton said Cole began pushing those in April 2021, just a month after the COVID vaccines became widely available. He called it “biologically implausible for any carcinogens or cancer-causing agents to suddenly produce cancer within a month of exposure.”
Experts say the constant fight against misinformation and disinformation can be exhausting.
Wallace said she never imagined herself beating down conspiracy theories, but she thinks more researchers and health care professionals should join the crusade.
“The more voices we have that are sensible voices,” she said, “the more we get the right information out there, the better. Because people believe this.”
Burnett said he found it particularly troubling to see trained physicians trafficking in nonsense.
“If it’s just some random person like your conspiracy theorist uncle who’s saying this stuff, that’s one thing,” he said, “but when there’s a doctor who has credentials, those credentials carry a lot of weight.”
The lies are not without victims. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has recorded nearly 100 million COVID cases and just short of 1.1 million deaths. All of this in spite of the availability of vaccines that are proven safe and effective.
Perhaps emblematic of the film’s dishonesty is its display of an essay from HuffPost.
“My kind, compassionate son died unexpectedly,” the headline reads. “This is what I want you to know about grief.”
Given the topic of the film, you might assume this mother’s son had fallen victim to the side effects of a COVID vaccine. Maybe cancer or one of those enormous blood clots.
His death, though, was nothing like that. He died in a traffic accident.