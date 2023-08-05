In August of 1974, Arizona’s Barry Goldwater, the party’s standard bearer 10 years earlier, had finally lost patience with the scandal enveloping his president, Richard M. Nixon.
“There are only so many lies you can take,” Goldwater told his fellow Republican senators, “and now there has been one too many.”
Goldwater called the White House to set up a meeting where he would tell Nixon he had lost support of Republicans in the Senate.
“There’s not more than 15 senators for you,” Goldwater said.
Nixon turned to Pennsylvania’s Hugh Scott, leader of the Republican caucus, for what he hoped might be a brighter assessment.
“I think 12 to 15,” Scott said.
Nixon resigned the next day, Aug. 8, 1974.
More than 46 years later, Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, stood before his colleagues to make the case for exactly the sort of trial our nation will soon witness.
Donald J. Trump had just survived his second impeachment, but McConnell said the defeated president was hardly innocent. McConnell accused Trump of stoking the Jan. 6 rioters with wild falsehoods of a stolen election.
“Former President Trump’s actions that preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty,” McConnell said. “Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
But the answer, he said, was not impeachment.
“We have a criminal justice system in this country,” he said. “We have civil litigation. And former Presidents are not immune from being held accountable by either one.”
Now the former president is facing three federal indictments with at least one more on the way, and McConnell is strangely silent.
The official position of the Republican Party is that Democrats have weaponized the justice system. Witness this from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a man who at one point had insisted Trump bore responsibility for what happened during the attack on the Capitol.
“Everyone in America could see what was going to come next,” McCarthy said after the latest indictment. “DOJ’s attempt to distract from the news and attack the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, President Trump. House Republicans will continue to uncover the truth about Biden Inc. and the two-tiered system of justice.”
What do you suppose Barry Goldwater would think of his party today? What would he say about guys like McConnell and McCarthy and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer?
In the aftermath of a closed-door committee hearing featuring testimony from Hunter Biden’s business partner, Comer’s campaign committee sent a fundraising appeal to supporters.
“Star Witness Devon Archer delivered BOMBSHELL testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee,” it said: “No wonder Biden’s DOJ tried to throw him in jail before he could testify. This is the smoking gun evidence we needed to prove that Joe Biden was the head of the Biden Bribery Scheme.”
Actually, Archer didn’t deliver a “bombshell.” There was no smoking gun. Check the transcript.
What Archer said was pretty much the opposite of what Comer claimed.
The younger Biden was trading on his father’s influence, but never really delivered, Archer said.
In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s latest indictment, the Wall Street Journal editorial board offered its thoughts.
“We’ve argued that an indictment of a former President should be based on serious charges with enough evidence to convince most Americans that it is justly brought,” it wrote. “We doubt most Republicans will see this one in that light, and that means we are headed for more difficult and dangerous months ahead.”
There’s some truth in that. A portion of the electorate will always believe whatever lies their leader is telling.
The only viable response is transparency. The proceedings must be held out in the open, in the full light of day.
Show the American people the facts, and let them reach their own conclusions. That’s the way democracy works.
And let’s hope for some statesmanship from the Republican Party.