The article in New York magazine details what the headline describes as “The Sordid Saga of Hunter Biden’s Laptop.”
Reporters Andrew Rice and Olivia Nuzzi say the story began when a man calling himself Hunter Biden walked into a computer repair shop with three broken laptops. The date was April 12, 2019, less than two weeks before Hunter’s father, Joe, would formally announce his campaign for president.
The shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, told Rice and Nuzzi the three laptops had gotten wet. One was dead, one was easily revived and the third, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, had a sticky, ruined keyboard, but Mac Isaac thought he could still salvage its data.
The man calling himself Hunter Biden came back days later with a portable hard drive to hold the contents of his ruined laptop, but he never returned and he never paid the $85 repair bill.
In the meantime, Mac Isaac, a supporter of the man who was then in the White House, was taking in all the stories about Hunter Biden and Ukraine. Every time he heard a new name, he searched the hard drive, and as he did, he began to realize he might have something the authorities should see.
In December 2019, Mac Isaac handed the computer and the external hard drive over to the FBI, but he grew frustrated when nothing seemed to come of it. Finally, in August 2020, long after the president had been acquitted in his first impeachment trial and Joe Biden had become the Democratic presidential nominee, Mac Isaac sent a message to Rudy Giuliani.
A Giuliani staff member forwarded the message to Robert Costello, the lawyer representing Giuliani in an FBI investigation into his own Ukrainian activities.
Mac Isaac gave Costello a copy of the hard drive, and the attorney quickly realized what he had was political dynamite.
“I called Giuliani,” he recalled. “I said, ‘You’re not going to believe what I have.’”
The story of the laptop and what it contained quickly found its way to conservative media, and the copies of what was on that hard drive began to proliferate.
Mac Isaac looked back on it all last summer while sitting in a luncheonette in Wilmington, Delaware, just blocks from his former repair shop.
“I have no regrets,” he said. “Unless something horrible happens, and then I’m in prison.”
When word broke of his role in turning up the laptop, Mac Isaac found himself at the center of a storm. Vandals defaced his shop, and he was barraged with negative reviews and hateful emails.
At the same time, he became something of a folk hero, appearing on conservative podcasts and at Trump campaign rallies.
Now, he’s promoting a forthcoming book, “American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth.” He’s also planning a defamation lawsuit against CNN and others who cast doubt on the provenance of the laptop.
“Who decided to label me a stooge of Putin?” Mac Isaac asked. “Maybe people will get punished for saying horrible things and lies.”
At the same time, Mac Isaac said he was frustrated that so many people had ended up with copies of the hard drive, which he said had been modified considerably.
“I can’t imagine how many hands and fingers have touched that drive,” he said.
As much as he disapproved of Hunter, he said, his sense of honor compelled him to say that the child-porn rumors were untrue and that some widely circulated images attributed to the laptop were phony.
“The Lady Gaga foot-massage thing?” he said “That’s fake.”
Hunter Biden’s legal team has assembled its own team of experts to examine the hard drive. The researchers say they are not yet ready to concede that Hunter was the man who dropped off that laptop.
And the saga continues.