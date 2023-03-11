Conservative commentator Bill Kristol has been sounding an alarm about the threat posed by Donald J. Trump.
Kristol has never been shy in expressing his dislike for the former president. In a recent tweet, Kristol shared Trump’s response to Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s recasting of the assault on the Capitol.
“Let the Jan. 6 prisoners go,” Trump posted in all caps. “They were convicted, or are awaiting trial, based on a giant lie, a radical left con job. Thank you to Tucker Carlson and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for what you have done. New video footage is irrefutable.”
In a post on Twitter, Kristol offered a somewhat different take.
“Trump is all in for the insurrection,” he tweeted. “His Republican competitors won’t denounce the insurrection. The Republican Party is half insurrectionist and half anti-anti-insurrectionist. I am alarmed.”
Kristol clearly isn’t buying Carlson’s version of events.
“We’re way beyond, ‘Gee, look at the lies and the hypocrisy,’ ” he tweeted. “The fact is that Trump is the chief demagogue, and Carlson the chief propagandist, of a full-scale authoritarian movement. The lies, the hypocrisy, the indecency — they’re not bugs but are features of that movement.”
In another tweet, Kristol linked to historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat’s essay on Trump’s speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference or CPAC. She focused on one particular remark.
“In 2016, I declared, I am your voice,” the former president told his audience. “Today, I add, I am your warrior, I am your justice, and for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”
He repeated the last line for emphasis. “I am your retribution.”
Ben-Ghiat quoted from the autobiography of the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini..
“What did Italy need?” he wrote. “An avenger! ... It was necessary to cauterize the virulent wounds ... and eliminate evils which threatened to become chronic.”
Ben-Ghiat suggested Trump was sounding similar notes.
“The focus on victimhood sets up any repressive action as self-defense,” she wrote. “It justifies the weaponization of government.”
In a meandering, 90-minute speech to CPAC, Trump sought to enlist his audience in the fight ahead.
“For seven years, you and I have been engaged in an epic struggle to rescue our country from the people who hate it and want to absolutely destroy it,” he said. “We’re now in a Marxism state of mind, a communism state of mind, which is far worse. We’re a nation in decline. Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them.”
He spoke directly to those in the room.
“They know that we can defeat them,” he said. “They know that we will defeat them. But they’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you, and I’m just standing in their way. That’s all I’m doing. I’m standing in their way. And that’s why I’m here today. That’s why I’m standing before you, because we are going to finish what we started.”
He spoke of evicting Joe Biden from the White House and of liberating America from the villains and scoundrels who are now in charge.
“This is the final battle,” he said. “They know it, I know it, everybody knows it. This is it. Either they win or we win, and if they win, we no longer have a country.”
Kristol admits it can be difficult at times to take the former president seriously.
“Yes, Trump is full of grievances and kookiness,” he wrote. “But: 1. Trump has a real chance to win the 2024 GOP nomination. 2. That nominee has a real chance to win the presidency. 3. Trump may be the most openly authoritarian major presidential candidate in U.S. history. I’m alarmed.”
Perhaps the rest of us should pay attention.