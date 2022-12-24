Nearly two years after he left office, Donald Trump’s tax returns are beginning to see the light of day.
A House committee has voted to release six years of the former president’s returns as part of an investigation into the presidential audit program at the Internal Revenue Service. The vote came strictly along party lines with Democrats favoring the move and Republicans opposing it.
Included in the documents to be released are six years of returns for the former president and eight of his businesses.
What we know so far is that Trump’s tax liability fluctuated wildly in the years reviewed by two House committees. He paid nothing in 2017, $5.3 million in 2018, $558,000 in 2019 and nothing again in 2020.
His taxable income in these years was also a roller coaster ride. Trump had no taxable income in 2017, $23 million in 2018, $3 million in 2019 and none in 2020.
Tax experts say the fluctuations were a product of business losses used to offset taxable income. The year before he was elected, the soon-to-be president wrote down a $76 million loss in his “other income” category to wind up $30 million in the hole. This resulted in zero taxable income and zero tax liability for that year.
“Trump paid nothing in taxes for years and years,” Steve Rosenthal, an analyst with the Tax Policy Center, told The Hill. “How does he do that? Through losses. By using losses as a sheltering device.”
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said the former president’s tax returns “exemplify the shortcomings of our tax code.”
“These are issues much bigger than Donald Trump,” he told The Hill. “Trump’s returns likely look similar to those of many other wealthy tax cheats — hundreds of partnership interests, highly-questionable deductions and debts that can be shifted around to wipe out tax liabilities.”
Lloyd Doggett, a Democrat from Texas, is a member of House Ways and Means, one of two committees examining the former president’s tax returns.
“Donald Trump had big deductions, big credits and big losses — but seldom a big tax bill,” he said in a statement released on the day of the committee’s vote. “Trump claimed tens of millions of dollars in losses and credits without the type of substantiation an ordinary taxpayer would likely provide.”
A report from the Joint Committee on Taxation shows that Trump’s real estate ventures and other businesses consistently lost money and that most of his actual income came through interest earned on investments.
For 2020, he made more than $10.6 million in taxable interest, but he reported a $15 million loss from his rental real estate properties and other ventures, thus leaving him more than $4 million in the hole.
The year before, he reported $11.3 million in interest income and $16.5 million in losses. His capital gains that year totaled $9.26 million, leaving him with taxable income of $4.4 million and a tax bill of $558,000.
When he was in office, Trump often suggested he’d be glad to release his returns but they were under audit.
But it turns out that even though the IRS has a policy of auditing sitting presidents, it hadn’t done so with Trump until getting a nudge from Congress in 2019. The audit began the same day the agency received a request for the then-president’s tax returns.
Republicans say publishing those returns should be considered a new precedent. I say Republicans should have at it.
Every president since Richard Nixon had released his returns until Trump broke the tradition when he took office. Joe Biden restored the practice when he and Vice President Kamala Harris released their returns last year.
Americans have a right to this information. In fact, Congress should make the release of presidential tax returns a requirement.