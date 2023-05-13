CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was doing what journalists do.
She was trying to get Donald Trump to answer a question about his failure to turn over classified documents to the National Archives in spite of a subpoena. Why, she wanted to know, hadn’t Trump simply handed them over? The former president tried to redirect the conversation, but Collins kept interrupting.
“Can I talk?” he said. “Do you mind?”
Collins stayed after him.
“I would like for you to answer the question,” she said. “That’s why I asked it.”
Trump started again.
“It’s very simple,” he said, and then he stopped himself.
Collins had interrupted him.
“You’re a nasty person, I’ll tell you,” he said.
Trump claimed he had been negotiating with the archives, something he said the Presidential Records Act allowed him to do. It does not.
Collins tried repeatedly to fact-check the former president in real time, but it was a losing effort. Mark Lukasiewicz, dean of the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, told the Los Angeles Times that CNN should have known better than to give Trump such a forum.
Late in the 70-minute town hall, Collins asked about the phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Knowing that it would ultimately lead to a criminal investigation, she asked, would the former president still make that call?
Trump indicated he would. The call was perfect. He was merely questioning the election result.
“You asked him to find you votes,” Collins said.
“I didn’t ask him to find anything,” Trump responded.
He did, though. He suggested Raffensperger look in Cobb and Fulton counties, counties won by Biden.
“You will find you will be at 11,779 within minutes because Fulton County is totally corrupt,” he said.
Collins asked Trump whether he owed his vice president, Mike Pence, an apology for what happened on Jan. 6.
“No, because he did something wrong,” Trump said. “He should have sent the votes back to the state legislatures, and I think we would have had a different outcome.”
Lots of constitutional experts disagree.
In addition to all the lies, Trump did make some news during the event. Topping the list was his assertion that congressional Republicans ought to let the nation default on its debt if that’s what it takes to get spending under control.
Collins pointed out that Trump had argued against such brinksmanship when he was president.
“So why is it different now that you’re out of office?” she asked.
Trump smiled.
“Because now I’m not president,” he said.
The former president’s cavalier attitude about our nation’s economy is stunning.
What I keep coming back to, though, is what the town hall told us about the former president’s relationship with women.
Collins asked about the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape where a hot mic caught Trump discussing what in a court of law would be defined as sexual assault.
“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” he had said. “You can do anything.”
Collins noted that Trump was still defending those remarks.
“You would like me to take that back,” he responded. “I can’t take it back because it happens to be true. I’ve said it’s been true for 1 million years, approximately 1 million years, perhaps a little longer than that.”
He just can’t control himself.
Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, the woman who just won a $5 million judgment against Trump for defamation and sexual assault, is pondering another lawsuit over remarks the former president made during the town hall.
He called Carroll a whack job, and he described her claim that he assaulted her as “fake” and a “made-up story.” He referred to what she claimed happened as “hanky-panky.”
Carroll discussed her reaction in an interview with the New York Times.
“It’s just stupid,” she said. “It’s just disgusting, vile, foul. It wounds people.”
I’m guessing other women might feel the same way.