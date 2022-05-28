Somebody really ought to pay attention to Beto O’Rourke.
The former presidential hopeful is the likely Democratic challenger to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this fall, and the two came face to face as Abbott presided over a press briefing in the small town of Uvalde.
“Governor Abbott, I have to say something,” O’Rourke yelled, as he stood up from the crowd. “The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing.”
Abbott’s fellow Republicans sought to shout O’Rourke down, but he carried on. An 18-year-old had stormed into an elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers, and O’Rourke was fed up.
“You are doing nothing,” he told Abbott. “You are offering up nothing. You said this was not predictable. This was totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”
As security personnel escorted him from the auditorium, O’Rourke pointed his finger at Abbott.
“This is on you until you choose to do something different,” he yelled. “This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state, or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”
Standing in that high school auditorium, Abbott had described how a teenager armed himself with an AR-15-style rifle. A kid who wasn’t old enough to buy a beer had managed to obtain not one but two weapons of war.
“I asked the sheriff and others an open-ended question and got the same answer from the sheriff as well as from the mayor of Uvalde,” Abbott said. “The question was: ‘What is the problem here?’ And they were straightforward and emphatic. They said, ‘We have a problem with mental illness in this community, the need for more mental health support in this region.’”
Jessica Gold doesn’t buy that argument. A psychiatrist at Washington University in St. Louis, Gold says focusing on mental illness in such tragedies is the wrong approach.
“When we look at the link between mental illness and gun violence or mental illness and mass shootings, I think it’s important to say that they’re not linked,” she told the website MedPage Today. “That’s the biggest thing.”
Sure, we can talk about warning signs and about implementing things like red flag laws that might keep someone in crisis from gaining access to a gun.
“I think that’s part of the conversation, but it’s not the only part of the conversation,” she said. “And I think it becomes the only part of the conversation over and over and over again. People don’t talk about the thing that we should be talking about, which is guns.”
Gold has an ally in O’Rourke, who continued to make his case after reaching the parking lot.
“The governor talks about mental health,” he said. “It is insane that we allow an 18-year-old to go in and buy an AR-15. What the hell did we think he was going to do with that? This one is on us. Now is the time to stop the next shooting.”
After O’Rourke was gone, Abbott dismissed the interruption.
“There are family members who are crying as we speak,” he said. “There are family members whose hearts are broken. There are no words that anybody shouting can come up here and do anything to heal those broken hearts. … We need to focus not on ourselves and our agendas.”
Abbott and O’Rourke both see the broken hearts, but they disagree on the proper response.
“You want a solution?” O’Rourke demanded. “Stop selling AR-15s in the state of Texas. You want a solution? Have universal background checks. We don’t have them. You want a solution? Red flag laws or extreme-risk protection orders, which stop a shooting before it happens. You want a solution? Safe storage laws.”
O’Rourke is right. Somebody ought to listen.