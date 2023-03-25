Sitting in as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Al Franken called it the story that “makes all the other stories kind of pointless.”
“According to the U.N.,” he said, “we’re all going to die.”
Franken, a comedian and former U.S. senator, was reacting to the predictions of some of the world’s leading climate scientists in a United Nations report on global warming.
In discussing those findings, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres had been equally blunt.
“Humanity is on thin ice,” he said, “and that ice is melting fast.”
The rate of temperature rise in the last half century is the highest it has been in 2,000 years, he said, and concentrations of carbon dioxide are at their highest level in at least 2 million years.
“The climate time-bomb is ticking,” Guterres said.
He called the scientists’ recommendations “a survival guide for humanity.”
“This report is a clarion call to massively fast-track climate efforts by every country and every sector and on every timeframe,” he said. “In short, our world needs climate action on all fronts. Everything, everywhere, all at once.”
Manish Bapna, president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council, issued a statement praising the report.
“This is the stone-cold truth laid out in unassailable science by the world’s top climate experts,” he said. “We’re hurtling down the road to ruin and running out of time to change course.”
Joeri Rogelj, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, offered a slightly more optimistic take in an interview with the New York Times.
“It’s not that if we go past 1.5 degrees everything is lost,” he said. “But there’s clear evidence that 1.5 is better than 1.6, which is better than 1.7, and so on. The point is we need to do everything we can to keep warming as low as possible.”
Unfortunately, not everyone is on the same page. Just this month, the Biden administration approved a massive Alaskan drilling project that scientists suggest could generate the same carbon emissions each year as adding two million gas-powered cars to the roads.
Meanwhile, Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives are gearing up to confront Democrats over rising energy costs.
In an interview with E&E News, a publication covering energy and the environment, South Carolina Republican Jeff Duncan, chair of the Subcommittee on Energy, Climate and Grid Security, described the “Lower Energy Costs Act” as part of an effort to make energy and electricity “affordable, reliable and secure.”
“I look forward to the debate and moving this over to the Senate to put some pressure on them,” he said.
Citing the warnings in the U.N. report, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has already declared the measure “dead on arrival,” but Republicans aren’t convinced. They say their bill would allow the United States to produce more oil, gas, solar and wind in a manner that is more environmentally sound than anywhere else on the planet.
As for the U.N. report, Florida Republican Carlos Giménez blamed the climate crisis on nations like China that burn more carbon-intensive fuels than the United States.
“We should be using our natural resources so we’re not dependent on them,” he said.
Perhaps Giménez and his Republican colleagues would benefit from a chat with John Furlow, director of the International Research Institute for Climate and Society at Columbia University. In an interview with Climate News, Furlow posed a question for those who doubt the warnings.
“As we keep blowing through these goals,” he said, “I think the real question is, do you want more and more summers like last summer, where things are on fire or washing away?”
That’s a question we can’t keep ignoring.