For Mike Pence, outlawing abortion is more important than politics. He calls it the “cause of our time.”
Pence, a former vice president and Indiana governor, is among a crowded field of candidates seeking the Republican nomination for president. He drew headlines recently when he told The Associated Press he would oppose abortion even in a case where physicians had determined the fetus had no chance of survival.
“I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it,” he said. “I just have heard so many stories over the years of courageous women and families who were told that their unborn child would not go to term or would not survive. And then they had a healthy pregnancy and a healthy delivery.”
Physicians call that view unrealistic. There really are cases, they say, where the outlook for a pregnancy is bleak, and in states where abortion is banned, an already devastating prognosis gets worse. Women find themselves forced to carry a pregnancy to term even when they know their babies will be stillborn or die soon after birth.
Pence isn’t swayed.
“I want to always err on the side of life,” he told the AP. “I would hold that view in these matters because ... I honestly believe that we got this extraordinary opportunity in the country today to restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law.”
Pence advocates a federal abortion ban at six weeks of gestation, a time before many women realize they’re pregnant.
The milestone comes a mere four weeks after a sperm cell fertilizes an egg, a time that many see as the moment of conception. A fertility expert will tell you, though, that pregnancy doesn’t truly begin until a week after that, when that fertilized egg makes its way down the fallopian tube and implants itself on the wall of the uterus. At least half of fertilized eggs never reach that point.
At six weeks of gestation, a health care provider using an ultrasound can detect what some would characterize as a fetal heartbeat. Ian Fraser Golding, a pediatric and fetal cardiologist at Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego, calls that description misleading.
“While the heart does begin to develop at around six weeks, at this point, the heart as we know it does not yet exist,” he told NBC News.
Though his abortion stance might win Pence support in a Republican primary, it’s unlikely to carry the day in a general election.
A recent survey for The Associated Press found 60% of respondents saying Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to abortion nationwide. That breaks down to 84% of Democrats and just 32% of Republicans.
Pence has called on his fellow GOP candidates to draw the line at least by 15 weeks. That’s the point where some say a fetus can feel pain, but again, physicians disagree.
“The science conclusively establishes that a human fetus does not have the capacity to experience pain until after at least 24–25 weeks,” the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says on its website.
It’s worth noting that a ban at 15 weeks would make the vast majority of abortions legal. Based on data from 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 93% of abortions happen within the first 13 weeks of pregnancy. More than 80% occur no later than nine weeks.
Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Pro-Life Action League, voices frustration at the way those on both sides of the debate tend to single out what he calls “very rare cases.”
“I really want to see these candidates talk about where we have areas of broad consensus,” he told the AP. “I would encourage political candidates to espouse positions that are widely held.”
Do you suppose they’ll listen?