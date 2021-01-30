I grew up in a Republican household.
Dad was a longtime party activist, and I remember him carrying the poll book from door to door, asking neighbors whether they planned to vote and which way they might be leaning. I remember his shock when the Democrat down the street slammed the door in his face.
Politics for Dad was never a blood sport. I’m sure he had as many friends who were Democrats as Republicans.
I developed an interest in politics at a young age. I was 10 years old when a friend and I spent much of Election Day standing across the street from the neighborhood voting place handing out materials in support of Barry Goldwater.
We were drawn, I guess, to the excitement of the campaign, and we wanted to be part of it.
We did the same thing for other candidates in the next election and a few more after that. We even decorated my wagon in red, white and blue.
I doubt that we swayed a single vote, but we had fun. We might even have learned a little bit about how the democratic process is supposed to work.
All of this is to say I have a soft spot in my heart for the Republican Party, and I’m sad to see it at the crossroads where it finds itself today.
The party has a choice.
It can stay on the path blazed by Donald Trump, pursuing the politics of grievance and looking to exploit the divisions in our country. Or it can go back to its roots and reclaim its role as a champion of limited government and fiscal restraint.
The party finds itself forced to choose between Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene, between Mitt Romney and Josh Hawley.
I won’t claim that Dad and I wound up agreeing on politics. He was a dyed-in-the-wool Republican. I’m not sure he ever voted for a Democrat.
Still, I wonder what he would have thought about Donald Trump. I don’t think he would have been all that impressed.
Dad was a lifelong newspaper reader. He frequently tuned to Fox News, but he also flipped the channel now and then to MSNBC. He wanted to see what the other side was saying.
I don’t think he would have cared much for Trump’s claims of “fake news.” Just as I’m not sure he was impressed by similar claims from Richard Nixon.
Dad and I never really talked much about Nixon. I was heading into my junior year in college when the disgraced president resigned. Watergate was a watershed moment in my life.
I’m sure Dad was disappointed by the events leading up to Nixon’s departure. He had voted for Nixon in the losing campaign of 1960, and he voted for Nixon again in 1968 and 1972.
Of course, Dad had also voted for Goldwater, one of the Republican senators who went to the White House that summer to tell Nixon it was time to go.
We needed someone like Goldwater in November when Trump kept insisting he had actually won the presidential election. Maybe if someone had stood up to him then we could have avoided the disaster of Jan. 6.
Things were a lot different in 1974. There was no conservative echo chamber back then, no right wing voices on social media to back up the president’s claims that the real bad guys in the Watergate scandal were working at the Washington Post.
Some have suggested that if guys like Sean Hannity had been around then, Nixon might never have resigned.
Surely someone would have stepped up to save the Republican Party. Just like we hope someone will do today.
