Moments after word began to circulate that Donald Trump had been indicted, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert sent out a tweet.
“This is another witch hunt targeting the people’s President,” it read.
The people’s president weighed in, too. He called the indictment “an attack on our country the likes of which has never been seen before.”
“It is likewise a continuing attack on our once free and fair elections,” he wrote. “The USA is now a Third World nation. A nation in serious decline. So sad!”
Trump accusing someone else of attacking free and fair elections seems a bit rich, don’t you think?
Michael Cohen, the man who went to prison for his role in arranging hush-money payments to an adult film star and a Playboy Playmate, issued a reminder that his former client should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
“Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter, but rather just the beginning,” he said.
Cohen had been sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges, including tax evasion and violating campaign finance laws. The ex-president’s former attorney has claimed Trump directed the payments, something Trump has denied.
In the midst of all the shouting from the Trump camp, Democrats were not exactly dancing in the streets. U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu called it a somber moment for the country.
“Indicting a former president is a horrible precedent,” he said. “The only precedent worse than that is not to indict Donald Trump if there is evidence that he committed a crime.”
The news seemed to pull Republicans closer together. Even Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, currently viewed as the former president’s top rival for the Republican nomination, stuck to the party line.
“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head,” he said. “It is un-American.”
Trump, of course, blames the Democrats. He accused Alvin Bragg, the Democratic prosecutor, of playing politics.
“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden,” he said. “The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party — united and strong — will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Could he be right?
Asked by the website Vox for a prediction, Republican pollster Whit Ayres began with a disclaimer.
“Anything I say is rank speculation completely uninformed by data or evidence,” he said. “We’re talking about something that has never ever occurred before in American history. There is no data on the political implications of indictment of a former president and leading presidential candidate.”
Still, he said, the indictment might actually work in Trump’s favor.
“I am skeptical that a charge about a years-old event that everybody has already known about for years is likely to have much impact on anything, other than it will probably rally Republicans and supporters of Trump around him, at least in the short term,” he said. “This would be a very easy case to frame as a partisan political indictment. Much easier to frame that way than, say, the Georgia voting case or the classified documents or January 6.”
Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg agreed the indictment might help Trump among Republicans, but he predicted it wouldn’t land him back in the White House.
“Trump coming in as the nominee,” he said, “having been indicted potentially two or three times, there’s no scenario where that’s helpful to him in a national election.”
Could the Trump train be on a track to nowhere? If it is, how long do you suppose it will take the passengers to catch on?