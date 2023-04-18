It’s always exciting to see a first-time winner at any racing event, and this past weekend three drivers scored their first victories.
Kyle Kirkwood, driving for Andretti Autosport, recorded his first win with the IndyCar Series at the Long Beach Grand Prix.
Kirkwood started with IndyCar last year after winning several open-wheel titles including the IndyLights championship.
He struggled during the 2022 season, one in which many observers expected him to compete for a victory.
Kirkwood won his first pole position at Long Beach and led much of the race, using pit strategy to become a first-time winner.
It was a perfect race strategy for Kirkwood, and at the same time defending race-winner Josef Newgarden’s team made the wrong strategy call.
Newgarden, following his final pit stop, had to conserve fuel and dropped steadily down the running order.
At Anderson Speedway on Saturday, Dalton Connor won his first Champion Racing Association Street Stock feature when early leader Andrew Teepe had to make a pit stop for an overheating problem.
Caleb Reschar recorded his first CRA Sportsman Late Model race when early leader Cassten Everidge and contender Jeff Marcum tangled and were relegated to the tail of the field.
Everidge recovered to finish second, and Marcum came home in fourth.
When I worked for the American Speed Association, it was exciting to see future NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson win his first stock-car race and Adam Petty record an ASA win.
Over the years, I have watched a number of drivers win their first Lucas Oil Little 500 title including Kody Swanson, Bobby Santos III and Tyler Roahrig.
Wondering if the 2023 Little 500, the 75th running of the classic, will produce a first-time winner.
Caleb Armstrong and Shane Hollingsworth have both been close to winning the classic in the past, so there is always the chance of a new winner being crowned.
Currently, there are 21 drivers entered in the Little 500 that is set for May 27.
Logan Seavey, the 2023 winner of the Chili Bowl and the 2018 USAC Midget Series champion, will look to make his first start in the Little 500 driving for car owner Mike Phulps.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Anderson’s Greg VanAlst will compete Saturday at Talladega with the ARCA Menard Series.
VanAlst is the current points leader following his victory at Daytona and a top-10 finish at Phoenix.