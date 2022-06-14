The newly created 500 Sprint Car Tour started by Anderson Speedway officials had two exciting races to begin the nine-race championship.
Anderson Speedway officials worked with the Indianapolis Raceway Park owners to create the tour for pavement non-wing sprint cars.
Three of the races will take place at Anderson Speedway, three at IRP, two at Michigan’s Berlin Raceway and one at Plymouth Motor Speedway.
There were 18 teams present at the opening event Friday in Plymouth and 21 at Berlin Raceway on Saturday.
Three-time Lucas Oil Little 500 champion Kody Swanson won the inaugural race, and 2022 Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig won at Berlin.
At the Plymouth race, there was great side-by-side racing action between Roahrig and Billy Wease for the runner-up spot.
At Berlin, former Little 500 champion Bobby Santos III took the early lead but was passed by Roahrig in lapped traffic.
Dakota Armstrong has posted finishes of fourth and second, with Wease coming home third and fourth to open the tour.
Santos and Taylor Ferns have both scored one top-five finish.
All of the races are being broadcast on MAVTV, with the next event at Indianapolis Raceway Park on June 30.
There has been a good mix of veteran Little 500 competitors and first-time teams thus far in the 500 Sprint Car Tour.
Based on his first- and second-place runs in the opening two rounds of the tour, Roahrig has a seven-point edge over Swanson with Armstrong 24 points behind the leader.
There were enthusiastic crowds at both opening venues, and with the shift to central Indiana venues for the next several events, it gives local fans of pavement non-wing sprint cars a great opportunity to watch exciting racing and to support the tour.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Daniel Suarez became the 12th different NASCAR Cup winner in the first 16 races of 2022.
Those 12 drivers are locked into the 10-race Chase to determine a champion, and with 10-more races it seems possible several more drivers will lock into the Chase with a victory.
Currently holding down the final four Chase spots are Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell and Aric Almirola.
In addition to Suarez, the drivers locked into the Chase are Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Kurt Busch.
The notable driver currently on the outside looking in for the chase is Kevin Harvick.
Josef Newgarden earned a $1 million bonus to be shared with two charities of his choice by winning for the third-time in the IndyCar Series.
Newgarden earned the bonus by winning races on an oval at Texas, the streets of Long Beach and last weekend on the Road America road course.
it was not surprising to hear NASCAR will open the 2023 season on the improvised oval at the Los Angeles Coliseum for the Clash.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide or call 765-640-4863.