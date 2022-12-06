Anderson Speedway has released the tentative schedule for the 2023 racing season which will be highlighted by the 75th running of the Lucas Oil Little 500.
The Little 500 is set for May 27 with pole day qualifying set for May 25 and bump day May 26.
Last year produced undoubtedly the fastest 33-car starting field in the history of the event, and next year should be no different.
Since it will be a milestone race, there should be a lot of interest among some of the best sprint-car drivers and teams in the country and can be expected to attract several other drivers from other racing platforms.
The other marquee event is the 57th running of the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400, which could be a part of the newly formed national racing series for super late model teams.
If the Redbud is on that schedule, local fans should be able to witness some of the top super late model drivers in the country making the trip to Anderson Speedway.
The Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Models will compete in the Madison County 200 on Aug. 5, which will mark the county’s 200th anniversary.
It will be the longest race ever contested by the sportsman late model drivers and should attract a strong field of contenders.
The Ohio Wheelman Series will bring Street Stock competitors to Anderson on May 13, and the CRA Street Stocks will have two 150-lap events on June 24 and Aug. 12.
The 500 Sprint Car Tour, along with the Kenyon Midget Series, will compete on three different nights on April 8, July 8 and Oct. 7.
The Vores Compact Touring Series will make three appearances topped by a 100-lap event Sept. 16 with the CRA Street Stocks and Late Model Sportsman both competing in 75-lap features.
The schedule wouldn’t be complete without Figure-8 Madness on July 4 and the Night of Thrills on Sept. 2.
It promises to be an exciting season as Anderson Speedway kicks off the 76th year of racing action.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It appears NASCAR’s experiment of running on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway is coming to an end after attempting it for two years.
I have to believe most drivers, teams and fans will not be disappointed with the decision to forego the dirt race at Bristol.