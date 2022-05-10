In the 74-year history of the Lucas Oil Little 500, it’s never easy to find something in the entry list that has never been done before.
There is a strong possibility for only the second time in the history of Anderson Speedway's marquee event, three members of the same family will make the 33-car starting field.
Through 2021, the only time three members of the same family competed in the Little 500 was in 2007 when Stan Butler, Keith Butler and Shane Butler were all on the starting grid.
Stan Butler finished 10th that year, Keith Butler came home 33rd and Shane Butler was credited with a 23rd-place finish.
Only Shane Butler continues to compete and is entered in this year’s Little 500.
That feat can be repeated this year with Caleb Armstrong, Dakoda Armstrong and Dalton Armstrong among the entries.
Dalton Armstrong will contend for rookie of the year honors and has turned many laps at Anderson Speedway in a super late model.
Caleb Armstrong has made eight Little 500 starts and was on the pole position in 2016 and 2017 with a career-best finish of fifth in both 2017 and 2021.
Dakoda Armstrong has made four starts in the Little 500. He started fourth in 2020 and has a career-best finish of 21st in 2007.
As of Tuesday, there are 37 teams entered for the 74th running of the Little 500, and that list is expected to increase to as many as 43 entrants hoping to make the 33-car starting field.
Pole day May 26 will be critical for a number of teams, as posting a qualifying time of 15th or better locks a driver into the race.
Bump day May 27 could be filled with lots of drama as teams look for just a little bit more speed to make the starting grid.
It should be an exciting week of racing at Anderson Speedway with as many as 13 teams capable of winning the Little 500.
Ten rookies are hoping to make their first start in the race including NASCAR star Ryan Newman, Aaron Wilson from Canada and Quintin Saayman from South Africa.
Defending race winner Tyler Roahrig said it’s possible the existing track record could be eclipsed during qualifying for the pole position.
Aaron Pierce holds the four-lap qualifying record with a time of 44.21 seconds in 2011.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway begins this week with the running of the Indianapolis Grand Prix on the road course.
Rinus Veekay is the defending race winner, but Will Power has won five times on the IMS road course.
Formula One staged the inaugural Miami Grand Prix last Sunday in what can only be termed as a success for the organizers.
Max Verstappen recorded the victory but had to turn back a strong challenge following a late-race caution from Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz finishing on the podium.