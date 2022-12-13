Up until its demise following the 2005 season, the Pendleton-based American Speed Association was considered the premier short track pavement series in the U.S.
Founded by Anderson resident Rex Robbins, the American Speed Association helped develop the talent of many drivers who made their mark on NASCAR such as Alan Kulwicki, Mark Martin, Rusty Wallace, Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.
It was announced last week three of the national super late model touring series will be known in the future under the ASA banner.
The ASA name will also grace the name of the Stars National Tour with 10 races scheduled for 2023.
Trackside Enterprises purchased the Champion Racing Association and ARCA Midwest Tour this year and has partnered with the Southern Super Series to develop a national tour for super late model teams.
The inaugural season will consist of 10 races with three coming from each of the three regional sanctioning bodies and the championship race at the All American 400 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The CRA Series races include the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway on July 15, the Glass City 200 at Toledo Speedway and the Winchester 400 on Oct. 15.
The ARCA Midwest Tour races consist of the Joe Shear Classic at Madison International Speedway, the Slinger Nationals and at Wisconsin International Raceway -- all three venues in the Badger State.
The Southern Super Series events will be at North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, on the same weekend as the NASCAR All Star Race at Hickory Motor Speedway and will open the 2023 campaign at Five Flags Speedway.
There is a $100,000 point fund that will provide funding to the top 10 teams in owner points after six races.
Each of the 10 races will pay a minimum of $20,000 to win and $1,500 to start.
During the years I worked part-time for the original ASA, I had the opportunity to visit all of the tracks on the schedule except for North Wilkesboro.
All of the tracks should provide good racing for the teams, and with the point fund going to the owners and not drivers, it should encourage owners to bring race cars to all the venues.
The key for the series is to make all of the races an event with lots of activities for fans. I know at the Anderson race, there are plans for original ASA drivers, team owners, officials and crew members to be in attendance.
I'm glad the ASA name has been revived and certainly hope the new national late model series has a long and exciting history.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was announced the Superstar Racing Experience started by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham two years ago is moving to ESPN for the next season.
The made-for-television races will be broadcast on Thursday nights instead of Saturdays as ESPN is hoping to revive the landmark “Thursday Night Thunder” programming.
It will be interesting to see where the SRX series travels in 2023 and which drivers are tapped to participate.