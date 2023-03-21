There were probably a multitude of racing fans eagerly awaiting the broadcast of the first race for the newly created national super late model tour.
The broadcast aired Monday and can only be described as disappointing in many aspects.
The American Speed Association Stars National Tour is a commendable effort and one that has long been needed for pavement super late model racing.
Normally, I would give high marks to the broadcast of tape-delayed racing events on MAVTV. A case in point is the excellent job done on an annual basis with the Lucas Oil Little 500.
But the broadcast of the race from Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, failed to show much actual racing.
There were numerous commercial interruptions during the 60-minute program.
A lot of time was spent on clearing the wrecked car of Billy VanMeter and another long segment of the safety truck turning laps during a caution period.
The broadcast also failed to show the determining factor that led to the race win by Casey Roderick.
During a caution period, Roderick spun leader Bubba Pollard that resulted in a crash involving several cars.
The broadcast came back from a commercial break with less than 40 laps remaining and showed Roderick in the lead.
No explanation was offered as to how Roderick took the lead and what happened to Pollard. During the post-race interview, Roderick commented what happened was unfortunate and he didn’t mean for the contact to take place.
There was also no new voiceover of what people were watching on the track. It was the commentary made during the original broadcast.
Pollard confronted Roderick after the race, which led series officials to strip the Georgia driver of any points and purse money and level a $3,000 fine.
If they want drivers like Pollard to continue to run the entire race schedule, the penalties have to be a lot less heavy handed.
This past weekend, Pollard won a pro late model and super late model races in Alabama.
As with any new effort, there were growing pains I’m sure officials will be working on to correct before the next race.
I’m not a big fan of the stages to score points toward a season champion. The stoppages are not needed in a race and throw off the interest in how teams use pit strategy.
Unfortunately, there were 16 caution periods. But what was encouraging was the fact there were 10 lead changes.
Hoping future broadcasts of the Stars National Tour receive a better job of editing to show more racing and a voiceover that matches what fans are actually watching.