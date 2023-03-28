There is currently a lot of conversation taking place about a lack of respect among drivers in several series.
Following the NASCAR Cup race at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, several drivers again brought up the fact drivers are not respecting each other.
This past weekend I watched the CARS Late Model Tour race from Florence, South Carolina, and it was one of the best races I’ve watched in a long time.
There was a strong field of 32 cars, although many of the drivers were not familiar names.
The first 80 laps of the 125-lap feature race went caution free except for two competition yellows after 40 laps of racing.
What made this race special was watching the competitors drive two- and three-wide around the four-tenths mile oval with minimal contact.
Of course there was some bumping and banging that took place, but not a single driver took out another competitor.
Side-by-side racing was the norm for the entire event from the front of the pack to those cars going a lap down.
Carson Kvapil won the race followed by Brenden McQueen and former NASCAR competitor Ronnie Bassett.
But long before the closing stages of the race, respect was shown by Mini Tyrell and Conner Jones.
It was refreshing to see drivers didn’t feel the need to wreck a fellow competitor to gain a position.
Of course, I don’t know if this is normal for the series, but certainly it would seem the drivers and officials have stressed respect for each other when racing.
I’m not averse to a driver doing a bump-and-run in the later stages of a race to score a victory. That’s just hard racing, and the leader has to anticipate that strategy.
The key is not to wreck the other driver. Bump them out of the preferred racing line to gain the position.
There were a few late cautions in the South Carolina race, but none of the action on the track looked intentional.
The CARS Tour set a great example for everyone of what short-track racing should be.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The entry list for the 75th running of the Lucas Oil Little 500 has grown to 17.
The latest entries were filed by Nolen Racing for veteran driver Shane Hollingsworth and Emerson Axsom.
Hollingsworth will look to make his 15th career start and has recorded seven top-10 finishes.
He finished third in 2018, fourth in 2019 and second in 2020.
Axson finished 10th in his rookie season start last year.
Aaron Willison, who finished 13th as a rookie in 2022, will once again make the long trip from British Columbia to Anderson to compete.