The schedule for the 500 Tour Sprint Car Series that will begin competition in 2022 has begun to take shape.
The pavement non-wing sprint car series is being organized by Anderson Speedway and currently includes nine race dates at four different tracks.
The 500 Sprint Car Series will kick off March 26 at Lucas Oil Raceway, which play host to the series June 30 and the championship race Oct. 22.
Anderson Speedway will conduct the Little 500 on May 28 and three additional sprint car races July 9, July 30 and Oct. 2.
Plymouth Speedway which is converting from a dirt track back to pavement racing will host the sprint cars June 10, and then the series travels to Berlin Raceway in Michigan on June 11.
The series will visit the Berlin Raceway half-mile Aug. 13.
Anderson Speedway officials are working on a 10th race date in either Michigan or Ohio.
All the races are expected to be a minimum of 25 miles in length and will include a points champion.
The series was created due to the significant increase in support of non-wing pavement sprint car racing, both at Anderson Speedway and Lucas Oil Raceway. Excitement for pavement sprint car racing has steadily grown over the past few years with drivers and fans throughout the Midwest. Many drivers, including 2021 Little 500 and Tony Elliott Classic winner Tyler Roahrig, have already voiced great excitement and support for the newly announced series.
“I believe that Anderson Speedway has been a driving force in the resurgence of non-wing sprint car racing,” said 2021 Little 500 winner Roahrig. “They’ve begun building something great with everything they have done so far. I am excited to see what the 500 Sprint Car Tour will bring to sprint car racing. I look forward to competing on the tour next season.”
Anderson Speedway in 2022 will host two pavement midget races, and Lucas Oil Raceway will include the pavement midgets on their sprint car racing program.
This is encouraging news for the future growth of non-wing pavement sprint car races in the Midwest and should be a welcome addition for fans.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
I’m not a fan of the Chase format used by NASCAR and the Champion Racing Association to crown a champion.
But, at least this past weekend, the Cup Series champion is Kyle Larson -- who won a season-high 10 races.
It would have been a disaster for NASCAR, although they won’t admit it, had anyone but Larson been crowned the champion.
Daniel Hemric, who has competed at Anderson Speedway numerous times with the Champion Racing Association, captured the Xfinity Series title.
Hemric used a class “bump and run” move on Austin Cindric on the final lap to win at Phoenix.
He bumped Cindric just enough to gain the low groove to make the pass and score the victory.
To his credit Cindric, who has used similar moves in the past, didn’t moan and grown about what took place.
It was also Hemric’s first win with the series.
