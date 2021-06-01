Racing fans in Indiana and across the nation got a great chance to experience why the Hoosier State is the center of attention in May.
The Indianapolis 500 and the Pay Less Little 500 last weekend didn’t disappoint true fans of auto racing.
I suspected Tyler Roahrig was going to score a Little 500 victory and actually predicted the win Saturday.
The Plymouth driver has been almost unstoppable in the 125-lap sprint car races at Anderson Speedway, and the crew did a great job during pit stops in getting him out in front of the competition.
It couldn’t get any better than with 20 laps remaining when there were still four cars on the lead lap competing for the victory.
Roahrig dominated the second half of the race by leading 243 of the 250 laps.
His car was on rails, and after the race Roahrig commented he could run another 500 laps.
It would have been interesting to have watched three-time winner Kody Swanson challenge for the victory, but his Doran Enterprises car was down a cylinder, and his older brother Tanner was battling an ill-handling car.
Scotty Hampton had an impressive run all evening, leading several times, but couldn’t hold off Roahrig and the Swanson brothers at the end.
It had been 12 years since Brady Bacon had run a pavement race, but he earned rookie of the race honors.
Afterward Bacon called the Little 500 a unique experience and one of the “super” races in the country.
He plans to return.
With Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 40% capacity, it was an emotion-backed prerace ceremony with the honoring of first responders and all the traditions before the race.
“Back Home in Indiana” never sounded so good for all those at the track.
For much of the first half of the Indy 500, it was a display of the young talent in IndyCar with Rinus VeeKay, Colton Herta and Conor Daly battling for the lead.
But waiting in the wings was Alex Palou and cagey veteran Helio Castroneves.
Palou and Castroneves put on a grand display of tight racing, swapping the lead three times in the final six laps.
The fans at IMS and watching on television got to see history made when Castroneves earned his fourth Indy 500 title.
Helio is probably the best at connecting with racing fans at any venue where he is competing -- scaling the fence after the victory and then running down the front straight to the roar of the fans.
The owners of Meyer-Shank Racing indicated Castroneves will be back in 2022 seeking a fifth win.
Probably the biggest disappointment of the day involved Graham Rahal.
Rahal was in a position to contend for his first 500 victory when a mishap on pit road resulted in the race car losing a left rear tire and sending him into the outside retaining wall in Turn 2.
Another took place when Stefan Wilson crashed on pit road.
Pole sitter Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi both had to make emergency stops during the caution for fuel, and both had problems restarting their rides.
Neither was able to recover and contend for a second victory at IMS.
In less than a year, we get to experience the excitement all over again.
