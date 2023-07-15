Every day, millions of Americans leave for work expecting that they will return home safe and sound.
For the men and women who have made law enforcement a career, that is not guaranteed.
Members of local fire departments are also never sure they will not be injured at a scene.
Just this week, a Madison County Sheriff’s Department officer had shots fired at him near downtown Anderson as a number of unknown people exchanged gunshots.
In Indiana, since July 31, 2022, when Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed, there have been five other officers that have died while on duty.
Seara Burton was shot and killed in Richmond last September.
James Bailey with the Indiana State Police died in March when he was struck by a suspect with a car in Dekalb County.
Heather Glenn was shot to death on July 3 in Tell City.
Aaron Smith with the Indiana State Police was struck and killed by a vehicle that intentionally swerved to hit him on July 10 in Marion County.
Last week, Marion County Sheriff’s Department Officer John Durm was strangled by a man being detained on a murder charge.
All of these men and women decided to have a career in law enforcement to help people in times of crisis, or just to lend a hand by changing a flat tire.
The use of violence against law enforcement personnel is a disturbing trend in the U.S.
According to statistics from the Officer Down Memorial Page, there were 247 officers who died in the line of duty last year.
Of that number, 61 died as a result of gunfire, 18 by vehicular assault and 33 in car accidents.
This year, the number stands at 59. Twenty-eight law enforcement officers have died from gunfire, four by vehicle assault and one by assault.
All of these officers have left behind wives, children, family members and friends.
The first full-time police department was started in Boston in 1838 followed by New York in 1844 and Philadelphia in 1854.
Prior to the formation of police departments, law enforcement was left to citizen volunteers.
We’ve all seen Western movies where the sheriff rounds up a posse and trails the bandits.
In law enforcement, as in any career, there are people who can be labeled as “bad apples.”
But in most instances, departments try to eliminate problems before they start.
The motto for law enforcement is “To Serve and Protect.”
Without the police, firefighters and dispatchers, the average citizen would have no place to turn for help.
Thanks to all for their service to our communities.