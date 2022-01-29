A common desire among citizens looking to become engaged in the operation of national, state and local government is transparency.
Elected officials and candidates for office often voice support for more transparency in government and pledge to work to make government operations and decisions more available to the public.
Right now there is a lack of transparency in the working of the Indiana General Assembly, and state and local governments.
It used to be that the website for the General Assembly was easy to navigate. Locating a particular bill or those introduced by lawmakers was just a few clicks away.
You could click on a state legislator and see what bills he or she was sponsoring, a brief outline of the legislation, potential costs, committee action and votes.
That has all changed, and it should make Hoosier residents curious as to why the system was changed.
No longer can you simply click on a lawmaker to see what legislation is being offered or on a particular bill number. Now it takes someone with computer savvy to find what they’re looking for when it comes to the Legislature.
This past week I clicked on the names of several local lawmakers in an effort to find particular pieces of legislation. After working through a maze of options, the lawmakers’ names appeared. The problem was, no legislation was listed.
But transparency goes beyond a web page. In reality, it has a bigger impact on citizens.
It may be hard to believe, but Indiana is expected to shortly have a $5 billion budget surplus. Granted, the state should maintain a healthy operating balance. But $5 billion in taxpayer dollars seems excessive. Lawmakers are moving to provide a $1 billion tax cut for individuals and businesses.
What really should be taking place is meetings hosted by the governor in each congressional district to get input on how taxpayers want to see the money spent.
There is also a lack of transparency taking place in Madison County with regard to how the millions of American Rescue Plan dollars will be spent.
Anderson Mayor Thomas J Broderick Jr. and former City Council President Ty Bibbs have both presented ideas to the public. Although the mayor proposed several community meetings for recommendations on how to spend those dollars — meetings that were supposed to take place last year — none have been scheduled.
There has been a lack of discussion by council members on the $23 million coming to the city and how to distribute those funds.
Madison County also has $23 million, but no clear outline on how the funds will be spent has been divulged.
The county has a committee in place and the Council of Governments will score the requests and make recommendations to the county commissioners and County Council.
Public input should take place at all levels on federal dollars’ spending. We don’t want to be a community that in the future is among those that wasted the opportunity.
