With less than a week before the deadline to file for the May primary, there are relatively few contested races across the county.
The surprises are the lack of declared Republican candidates in Anderson and Elwood, as well as no Democratic candidates in the county’s third largest community, Alexandria.
Most local political observers concede that the elections for county offices are dominated by the Republican Party.
But the belief is that Anderson and Elwood are still Democratic strongholds, and Alexandria could break for either party.
In Elwood, the only Republican to file is Ricky Payne for mayor.
The lack of Democrats in Alexandria could be an indication of a lack of effort by party officials to seek elective offices, including against an incumbent mayor, Todd Naselroad.
It will be interesting to see who files by the deadline next Friday.
Currently, the Republican Party has a contested nomination for mayor of Anderson between first-time candidate Carol Miller and current city councilman Jon Bell.
It appears the GOP candidate for Anderson mayor will be decided between Miller and Bell.
Incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr., seeking a third term as mayor, remains unchallenged in his party.
Democrats right now have contested primaries for the three at-large seats on the Anderson City Council and for the 6th District nomination.
Incumbents Ty Bibbs and Rebecca Crumes are both running for re-election with Rick Muir not expected to seek re-election.
Challengers for the third nomination are Democratic Party chairman Tim Funk, Meredith Armstrong and first-time candidate Jahnae Erpenbach.
Funk lost a bid four years ago for the 1st District seat on the council against incumbent Republican Jennifer Culp.
Four years ago, the Republican Party had no candidates for an at-large seat on the council.
To date, only Larry Savage Jr. and first-time candidates Tiffany Harless and Rachel Landers are seeking nominations. Savage lost a bid four years ago for the party’s nomination for Alexandria mayor.
Expect at least one more Republican to file for an at-large seat.
Incumbent Democrat Joe Newman is being challenged for the 6th District nomination by local businessman Tim Perry and Donita Thompson.
Newman has filed a challenged to Thompson’s candidacy that will be heard by the Madison County Election Board.
No Republican has filed a declaration of candidacy for Bell’s vacant seat in the 3rd District.
Former councilman Greg Graham is seeking the Democratic Party nomination to return to the seat he once occupied.