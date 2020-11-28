On Thanksgiving Day, a thought crossed my mind: In the future, how will children and those in the younger generation relate how unusual the 2020 holiday was to celebrate?
They will tell stories of how they couldn’t spend time with family members, how they were asked to wear masks and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
For them, it will be like my generation relating to younger people what we were doing when President John F. Kennedy was slain, where we were during the Blizzard of 1978 and, of course, on Sept. 11, 2001.
It will be a year that will leave its mark on history in a negative way for many.
But it also crossed my mind last Thursday how this year’s holiday, when many of us distanced ourselves from family members, would make us extra grateful for the times we have spent with loved ones and friends and how special the 2021 celebration of Thanksgiving will be if we’re out of the pandemic.
We should all take a moment to thank first responders, health care workers, truck drivers, grocery store clerks for their dedication.
Recently Madison County announced that is has applied for $4.2 million in CARES Act funding; the City of Anderson is also expecting a payment for coronavirus-related costs.
Just about every one of Indiana’s 92 counties and most cities are receiving federal money to help offset the costs of the coronavirus.
As far as I could determine, only Elwood and Marion have voted to approve hazard pay for first responders. Elwood approved a $1,000 payment last May and Marion voted in September to provide $1,000 per month for first responders.
Madison County has indicated the subject will be discussed at some time in the future, probably in January.
The amount to be paid has not been determined.
Who should receive hazard pay? I would suggest every member of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, including security guards at the government center and correctional officers in the jail; all Emergency Management Agency personnel; health department employees; and the county should provide a bonus to first responders with volunteer fire departments.
To my knowledge, there has been no proposal to provide hazard pay to first responders in the City of Anderson.
Every member of the city police and fire department, as well as those employees in other departments that have contact with the public, should receive hazard pay. The hazard pay amount should be a minimum of $1,000.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones probably said it best, that $1,000 doesn’t go far today but it’s a way of saying thanks.
I’m not going to dwell on what has been bad about 2020. Those things are readily apparent. My thoughts are on my family, friends, and community members willing to provide time and money to help others, including the 96-year-old woman who wrote a letter to me about Veterans Day.
There have been Thanksgiving Day holidays that have been less than spectacular, but I believe better days are ahead.
