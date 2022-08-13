“The gentleman from Indiana.”
What an appropriate title for Anderson and Madison County’s own Carl Erskine.
That phrase was used numerous times during the world premiere of the movie about Erskine’s career.
The movie highlighted many aspects of Erskine’s career with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, his never-ending way of combating racial prejudice in Anderson and on the national stage and, along with his wife Betty, their efforts to advance education for children and adults with special needs.
Erskine and the late Johnny Wilson becoming lifelong friends starting at a time when racial segregation was evident in society.
The message of judging a person not by their skin color, but their character, continued long after both men left the sports arena.
Their message was shared with schoolchildren throughout Anderson and the movie, thanks to the efforts of the Indiana Special Olympics, will continue to be shared in Indiana schools.
Sometime next spring, a mural depicting Erskine and Wilson shaking hands will be painted in downtown Anderson.
The project will be appropriate as Madison County celebrates its 200th birthday.
It made me think of other gentlemen from Indiana — a list that includes U.S. senators Richard Lugar and Birch Bayh, Gov. Mitch Daniels and many others.
I also thought of the “gentlewomen” who touched the lives of Hoosiers and Americans across the political spectrum: Marvella Bayh, Judy O’Bannon, Julia Carson, just to name a few.
The one common denominator for all of these gentlemen and women was the way they treated other people and their humility when accepting accolades.
They did it with integrity and respect.
Those are important lessons for all of us to take to heart.
Lugar and Bayh during their tenures in the U.S. Senate were known for their ability to compromise and work with others across the political aisle to get legislation passed that would benefit everyone.
It also made me think about what has become, unfortunately, a common trend at meetings of local governmental bodies and among the public in general.
Voices are raised, proceedings are constantly interrupted, and there is a lack of willingness to listen to both sides and work to reach a compromise for the betterment of Anderson and Madison County.
American democracy was founded on the right of people to disagree with each other and work together to find common ground.
As in any walk of life, there are people who just don’t like each other.
That is a part of human nature, but it should also be part of interactions with those we don’t like to show respect and be willing to listen to reasonable discourse.
There was one thing that the Carl Erskine story showed in the thousands of lives he touched in many ways.
One person can make a difference, and it can be done with respect for others, with dignity and humility.
“The Best We’ve Got” certainly adequately reflects the lives of Carl and Betty Erskine.