One of the benefits of residing in the Hoosier State as compared to others is that the state constitution requires governmental units to operate on a balanced budget.
Now, of course, that doesn’t prevent state and local units of government from borrowing money for major projects and some time to offset a shortage of cash flow.
Eventually, all the loans are repaid, and the governmental unit can again borrow funds for worthwhile projects.
The Indiana legislature this past week approved the next two-year budget with both Republicans in the supermajority and Democrats voting for adoption.
The bipartisanship for the budget was the addition of $1.9 billion into the kindergarten through 12th-grade education system in the state.
The additional funding requires school systems to spend 45% of the state funding on increasing teacher salaries, which is estimated to provide a $3,300 increase for most teachers. The goal is to make the minimum salary for a teacher in Indiana $40,000.
For months, Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Republican leadership indicated support for an increase in teacher pay but noted there was a lack of funding because of the pandemic.
The change came as a result of Indiana receiving approximately $3 billion in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan.
It was also announced that state budget surplus was higher than expected, with an anticipated $30 million at the end of fiscal year 2022, which climbs to $243 million by the end of fiscal year 2023.
Not being a certified public accountant, it would seem pretty easy to increase spending and to balance a budget when there is a huge influx of cash from an unexpected source.
In addition to the expected $3 billion for the state coffers, local units of government and school systems in Madison County are expected to receive more than $100 million in COVID-19 relief funding.
The guidelines on how these funds are meant to be spent remain an unknown, but since the federal government is borrowing the money and we will all share in the repayment.
The guidelines for how these funds are spent by state, county, city, town and school systems should include strict guidelines, transparency and accountability.
The Indiana State Board of Accounts has already required that local government entities establish separate accounts for the federal funding, which is a good first step toward transparency and accountability.
What is reassuring is that members of county councils throughout Indiana will be asked to vote and approve additional appropriations from the pandemic accounts.
Similar provisions are required for city and town governmental units. The local school systems should be more transparent on how their funds will be utilized in the future.
How taxpayer dollars are spent is a matter of public record. My expectation is that journalists throughout Indiana will be watching closely how these federal funds are being spent.
