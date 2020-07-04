This seems like the appropriate time of the year for American society to take a close look at the long history of racism in the country.
Today marks the 244th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The Bill of Rights, which included the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, was ratified in 1791.
Unfortunately, the Bill of Rights was not a perfect document but it’s important to remember what was considered society’s normal at the time.
Our country has a long history of prejudice against many different races and nationalities.
Native Americans, Blacks, Irish, Chinese, Italians, Catholics, Muslims and Asians have all experienced prejudice in this country for more than two centuries.
There is little doubt that many of our Founding Fathers were slave owners, but when they came to North America, slavery was legal in most of Europe.
Slavery wasn’t eliminated in Great Britain until 1800 and in the British colonies until 1833.
Although the Declaration of Independence added the commendable term that “all men are created equal,” in reality it failed to address the issue of the slavery of millions of Blacks imported into this country as part of the slave trade.
Americans from the Southern and Northern regions of this country debated the question of slavery and its spread into new territories for decades.
Of course, the end result was the Civil War and the eventual signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.
Having lived through the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s and early 1970s, I had the hope that the ills of racism would come to an end.
Unfortunately that was not the case as racism continued in many forms for the past half century.
Legislation can be passed to end prejudice, but it doesn’t solve the problem.
Racism and prejudice start in one place: the family unit.
Children are not born with prejudice or hatred. Most get along well with one another. But they will emulate the actions of the adults that they have daily contact with.
My sister and I were fortunate in that growing up in the New York City area, our parents and immediate family members did not express hatred toward anyone.
While serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, we were all brothers, regardless of race or creed. We relied on each other.
During his address at the dedication of the national cemetery in Gettysburg, President Lincoln gave one of the best speeches in history. “That these dead shall not have died in vain,” he proclaimed. “That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
As Americans we now have the opportunity to renew Lincoln’s call for a “new birth of freedom.” But we shouldn’t overlook the ills of our history, or we will be doomed to repeat them.
While you’re enjoying the holiday, take a moment to consider how you can make America a welcoming place for all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.