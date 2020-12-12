For almost 250 years, the American form of government has relied on the people’s belief that all elections have been conducted fairly.
Once a majority of Americans loses faith in the election process, the country is on a path that will result in chaos.
“Our American heritage is threatened as much by our own indifference as it is by the most unscrupulous office or by the most powerful foreign threat. The future of this republic is in the hands of the American voter,” former President Dwight D. Eisenhower said of the election process.
After this year’s general election, President Donald Trump has questioned the integrity of the election process in several states and as of Friday had refused to concede the results.
That is his right as an American citizen, but it could establish a precedent for future elections.
Throughout our history, at the federal, state and local levels, it’s customary for a defeated candidate to concede and accept the results. Hopefully, when the Electoral College meets next week and, as expected, confirms the election of Joe Biden as president-elect, there will be a change in the tone of President Trump’s public comments.
How many votes would it take to “steal” an election at the state level? The answer has to be in the thousands.
There are election safeguards in place. Poll workers and observers from both major political parties watch the tabulation of votes.
Technology has changed how votes are both cast and tabulated. No longer are votes counted primarily by hand or taken off the back of voting machines. Computers tabulate votes, and, at least in Indiana, those machines are tested prior to every election for accuracy.
During my four decades working in Anderson and Kokomo, there have always been rumors of voting fraud. Investigations have been conducted by state and federal law enforcement agencies, and in most cases allegations of wrongdoing have been determined to be unsubstantiated.
Think about how many fraudulent ballots would have to be cast in local municipal or county elections. In most election years the number would be in the hundreds. With the growth of social media, voting irregularities would almost instantly become public knowledge.
Americans must have faith in the election process. Once that trust disappears, we could become a house divided. The principles of democracy proclaimed by our founding fathers would be in jeopardy. In countries where voters no longer trust the process, there is unrest.
Over the course of our lifetimes, there are times our preferred candidate for an elective office has not been successful. But we have to remember that our president, governor or local elected officials were determined by the voters, we the people.
“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves,” Abraham Lincoln remarked.
