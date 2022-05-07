Back in the 1960s there was a television program titled “That Was the Week That Was,” a satirical look back at the week’s events.
It has been that kind of a week in Madison County, and it appears likely to continue for weeks and months ahead.
This past week the agenda for the Anderson City Council was posted and for the sixth consecutive month, there is no proposed ordinance on how the city will begin spending the $23 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
There were at least four public meetings to get community input on how the funds could be utilized, but the process has become stalemated.
What’s interesting is that the stalemate is happening among Democrats on the city council and Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Once again, the three-member committee appointed by Council President Rebecca Crumes is expected to report on its progress this Thursday.
As in previous months, the report will be that there are still discussions taking place for the city administration revolving around Broderick’s “premium pay” proposal.
With Broderick up for a third term next year, it makes political sense to offer all city employees a COVID-19 bonus. Who would vote to bite the hand that fed them?
So while the Democrats continue their discussions, the community continues to wait to see how the funds will be used.
A second interesting development this week was news that Republican Victoria Spartz was named the “worst boss” among those serving in Congress.
Spartz, who represents Madison County, has run through press secretaries and staff members as rapidly as the Cincinnati Reds change pitchers.
Reports are that she is verbally abusive to her staff members and belittles them in front of other staff and members of the news media.
I’m not sure about belittling people in front of the news media because she is rarely in the 5th District and when she is, the local media is not notified.
Former congressman and current Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was also criticized for how he treated staff members.
Maybe GOP state party chairman Kyle Hupfer should invest in some sensitivity and anger management courses.
Finally, there was the Republican Party primary in Madison County which was basically a toss-up between the endorsed party candidates and the group opposed to the endorsements.
Although Russ Willis, the party chairman, has indicated support for all the primary day winners when it comes to the November campaign, the opposing faction isn’t accepting it.
The two losing candidates to John Beeman, who secured the nomination for Madison County sheriff, have both expressed the possibility of not supporting the winner in the fall.
The contest had political observers on both sides of the spectrum scratching their heads at the results.
Anthony Emery was considered the front-runner for the nomination but finished third.
Second-place finisher Kim Stigall ran an aggressive campaign for the nomination and probably pulled more votes from Emery than Beeman on Tuesday.
She could be a candidate to watch in four or eight years.