With six weeks remaining before Election Day, there has been a lot of speculation about what will take place when county residents go to the polls.
Currently, Republicans occupy all but two elected seats in county government.
The only elected Democrats are Sheriff Scott Mellinger and County Councilman Fred Reese.
With 2022 being a non-presidential election year, it’s doubtful the turnout on Nov. 8 will equal the 57% of two years ago.
Over the past few decades, the tide when it comes to Madison County elections has definitely swung toward the GOP.
This year several GOP officeholders are running unopposed, which includes the once-crucial office of county prosecutor, as well as the judge in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
Years ago, no local observer would have anticipated a day when those two offices would have incumbents running unopposed.
Three incumbents are running for re-election, including Dan Girt as treasurer, and Rob Steele and Diana Likens for seats on the county council.
Republicans have first-time candidates running for clerk, county commissioner in District 1, recorder and the District 1 seat on the county council.
Linda Smith, running for clerk, has served two terms as recorder; Olivia Pratt is running for a commissioner’s seat after a term as clerk.
Several people on both sides of the political spectrum expect a close race for sheriff between Republican John Beeman and Democrat Joey Cole.
Cole is the former DARE officer for the county and over the years has made a lot of contacts around the area.
Beeman ran a grassroots campaign to claim the GOP nomination in the primary and has an robust yard sign presence.
So what has to happen for Democrats to make any inroads this November?
The answer is a simple one and should be obvious to most followers of local political activity.
When early voting starts and on Election Day, the local Democrats must have an aggressive and well-oiled operation to get their base to the polls in Anderson and Elwood.
Those two cities are the strongholds for the party, with the GOP maintaining favorable margins in most of the remaining areas in the county.
Alexandria tends to go back and forth when it comes to favoring one party over another in recent election cycles.
Democrats should get a boost in Anderson, particularly in the city’s Fourth Ward.
That boost comes from the candidacies of Tamie Dixon-Tatum — running for the Indiana Senate against incumbent Mike Gaskill — Asauhn Dixon-Tatum running for Anderson Township Trustee against GOP incumbent Mike Shively.
Both are related to longtime Anderson city councilman Ollie H. Dixon, and with Fred Reese seeking re-election to the county council, it could mean a high turnout in the Fourth Ward.
That would also bolster the campaign of State Rep. Terri Austin, seeking re-election against her 2020 opponent, Republican Kyle Pierce.
Aside from the Fourth Ward in Anderson, will local Democrats put together a strong enough effort to turn out their base?
The answer will come on Nov. 8.