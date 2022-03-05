With $55 million at stake in Madison County, there has been a rightful call from some in the community for transparency in the decision-making process.
The lion’s share of those federal dollars are going to Madison County and Anderson government entities, to the tune of $46 million.
The American Rescue Plan dollars have several purposes to help local communities deal with the two-year-old COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Friday, there has been a lack of transparency in much of Madison County.
The Madison County Commissioners approved spending $3 million this past week, an action that awaits approval from the Madison County Council.
The proposed allocation of those funds was done by a committee of elected or appointed county officials.
There is no representation from the community.
Will Madison County spend the $25 million in county offices?
The applications from various departments were to be scored by the Madison County Council of Governments and a recommendation forwarded to the commissioners and the council.
It seems the projects that would be receiving the $3 million in county funds are only being scored now.
Four of the expenditures for various studies could directly benefit the Council of Governments in the future.
Who is going to score their application?
At some point in the near future, the commissioners and County Council should schedule a joint meeting to get input from residents on how to best utilize the ARP funds.
Currently there are no public meetings on the topic scheduled in Elwood or Alexandria. Those government entities should also hold public meetings for their respective residents.
To their credit, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and the Anderson City Council have conducted three public meetings to receive input on how the funds should be used.
Those speaking were passionate about how the funds should be used and showed true community spirit.
The merits of the three proposals have been discussed by community members, the Broderick administration and council members.
The mayor has proposed forming several committees that will include community members in the decision-making process of how the funds are spent.
Just about everyone in Anderson has agreed that improvements to the city’s water utility are long overdue, and Broderick is recommending $9 million on an upgrade to the existing facilities and to expand capacity.
The city and all government entities have until Dec. 31, 2026 to spend the federal funds.
This allows Anderson to apply for some of the $55 billion in federal funds already approved for infrastructure improvements.
Maybe Anderson can use some of the ARP funds to start the project and apply for funding from the bipartisan infrastructure legislation passed by Congress.
City officials are considering designating funds for small businesses, non-profits and homeowners — exactly what the funds are meant to be used for.
Ten years from now, the Madison County community as a whole may look back with pride on how $55 million was spent — or look back with dismay.
