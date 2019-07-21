During the tenure of any Anderson mayor, there are incidents that can impact public confidence in an administration or affect an upcoming election.
Right now Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is faced with an incident that could impact confidence in his administration and his bid for reelection.
Broderick, a Democrat, currently even among Republicans is expected to win a second term against Republican Rick Gardner and Libertarian Party candidate Rob Jozwiak.
In the past, Broderick has quickly taken action to resolve issues facing his administration.
A recent incident garnering interest from local residents is an episode involving Police Chief Tony Watters and his son, APD officer Adam Watters.
Things surrounding the Watters family first came to light two years ago when Adam Watters was made a member of the Anderson Police Department. Departing from previous protocol, Chief Watters changed how seniority was awarded — previously it had been by alphabetical order — placing his son at the top of the seniority list of officers sworn in that day instead of last.
Within days, Broderick corrected the situation.
Since the younger Watters joined the police department, his name has surfaced in less than a flattering light on multiple occasions.
He was suspended without pay for being with an underage relative in a bar; and he received no punishment for being stopped by an ISP trooper for driving 90 mph on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in a 45 mph speed zone.
But the most serious incident took place on June 7, when Adam Watters was arrested on several felony and misdemeanor charges for an alleged physical attack on his girlfriend.
Adam Watters was quickly placed on unpaid administrative leave by the Anderson Board of Public Safety, pending the outcome of the criminal case.
The dilemma for Mayor Broderick only surfaced a week ago.
From the time that Adam Watters was arrested by the state police at his father’s home, there were allegations that Tony Watters had a heated argument with the state troopers.
It became public knowledge when Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, a Republican, called for Tony Watters to be demoted as police chief for unprofessional conduct toward the state police.
It was not a surprise when the Indianapolis media picked up the story, but it went national.
At first, Broderick said he was unaware of the allegations against Tony Watters, but he met this week with ISP and has requested more information.
The questions for Broderick include: Should he demote Watters the police chief position to a detective’s position? Does it appear that public pressure played a role, particularly since Cummings raised it?
Also, does Watters as chairman in Anderson's second ward deliver enough votes to the Broderick reelection effort to offset any losses?
Many Democrats have indicated they wish Watters would “fall on his own sword” and resign as police chief, making Broderick’s decision somewhat easier.
This should all play out in the next couple of weeks.
Senior Reporter Ken de la Bastide’s column publishes Sundays. Contact him at ken.delabastide@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4863.
