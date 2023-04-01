An important part of everyone’s life experiences is learning by mistakes.
After the Anderson Redevelopment Commission had a bad experience with the rehabilitation of the Bingham Square Apartments, the commission has taken the necessary steps to ensure $7.2 million in tax increment financing funds are used properly in the redevelopment of the former Marsh store.
The ARC this past week accepted a proposal from Kennmar to open a Needler’s grocery and Ace Hardware in the former grocery store on Nichol Avenue.
Commission member Perry Washington emphasized that none of the money is being paid directly to the developer.
Washington said the Anderson Community Development Corp. is serving as a pass-through agency of the funds to Kennmar.
“No money will be released until the phases and the project is completed,” Washington said. “We’re making sure each phase is done before they’re paid.
“We’re going to get two stores,” he said.
In addition, 10% of the funds — or $720,000 — will be retained by the Redevelopment Commission to make sure the work is done, inspected and approved by local architect Mike Montgomery.
The $7.2 million will be used to improve the parking lot and install a new heating and air conditioning system and needed new refrigeration units for the grocery store operation.
Another safeguard in the agreement is that Needler’s will sign a 10-year lease for the operation of the grocery store.
Needler’s and Kennmar are both gone owning the grocery store part of the building with Kennmarr owning the hardware store property.
Kennmar is purchasing the building for $500,000 and will spend an additional $1.2 million on the renovation.
The company is looking to purchase additional properties along Nichol Avenue to the west for future development in the area.
“We’re investing money in the community,” ARC member Danny McGhee said. “We’re working to put a solid plan together.
“This is a grocery store for the entire community,” he said. “We have to start somewhere.”
The area has been without a grocery store since Marsh closed in 2017. There has never been a hardware store in the area.
The complex should serve the needs of the extended area since there is no grocery store or hardware store from Anderson’s west side to Noblesville.
With the ARC owning the former Edgewood Shopping Center property, the development of the Marsh store could attract other businesses to the area.
It was development news long awaited by area residents.