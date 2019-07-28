Are the Madison County Commissioners seeking to “stack the deck” when it comes to the proposed solar farm in northern Madison County?
Within the past month, the commissioners have looked at replacing three members of the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals with the Lone Oak Solar Farm on the agenda of the BZA next Tuesday.
The first person replaced was Beth VanSickle, by David Kane. The opponents of the solar farm filed an appeal of approval of the solar farm contending that VanSickle was not eligible to serve because she is a resident of Hancock County.
State law was changed in 2011 to allow non-county residents to serve on the BZA or Plan Commission, but they must own property in the county.
Last week, the commissioners removed John Simmermon from the BZA and replaced him with Cory Bohlander.
Simmermon said Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of Commissioners, told people he resigned from the BZA. Simmermon has denied resigning from the board.
On Friday the commissioners were to have considered the removal of BZA chairman Mary Jane Baker to be replaced by an unknown member.
VanSickle and Simmermon both voted for the special exception for the solar farm to move forward.
Baker did not participate because she lives within a half mile of where solar panels would be located. At the time of the initial votes, the commissioners could have named someone on a temporary basis to fill Baker’s position, but elected not to do so.
Simmermon’s term on the BZA expired in January, and for close to eight months the commissioners took no action to replace him on the board.
It appears a majority of the commissioners are looking to remove BZA members that may have supported the solar farm project with members that may lean toward voting against the project.
At least Kane has been afforded several weeks to review the evidence presented concerning the project. At this point in time, it is not known how long Bohlander and Baker’s replacement will have to review the hours of testimony and evidence.
Currently there are four of the members of the county BZA who reside in Pipe Creek Township, where the proposed solar farm will be located. Those members include Baker, Bohlander, Kane and Don Pine.
There have been problems with the process from the start.
The BZA Basics prepared by Indiana Public Media indicates that BZA members are not to be contacted outside of public hearings by residents for or against any project.
Clearly, during the process, BZA members indicated they were receiving emails from both sides pertaining to the Lone Oak Solar Farm.
“It is tough to be a board of zoning appeals member because you have to act on facts and legal criteria, not just empathy and sympathy,” the BZA Basics state. “Compassion should not guide your decision.”
I have no stake in the outcome. For months I have been reporting on the project in an impartial manner to show both sides of the issue.
Appointments to both the BZA and Plan Commission are not meant to be driven by a political agenda.
The commissioners owe the public an explaination of the last-minute changes to the BZA membership.
Senior Reporter Ken de la Bastide’s column publishes Sundays. Contact him at ken.delabastide@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4863.
