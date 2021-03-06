As the number of coronavirus cases declines in Indiana and some other parts of the nation, there is a rush to return to normalcy.
It was hard to believe that the governors in Texas and Mississippi recently ended the requirements to wear masks and socially distance.
The timing was interesting in the case of Texas because there were comments about the upcoming spring break and the influx of potentially thousands of college students to the Gulf area.
I wonder how soon the governor in Florida will make the same decision as a way to encourage college students from the Midwest and East coast to journey to the Sunshine State for spring break.
I was not stunned when Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Marion County Health Department announced an easing of the pandemic restrictions.
Bars in Indy can now welcome patrons at 50% capacity, up from the previous limit of 25%, and restaurants are allowed to now have seating at 75% capacity, instead of 50%.
The bars will also be allowed to remain open until 2 a.m. instead of midnight.
What a surprise, with the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments starting next week, followed by the entire NCAA March Madness in the Hoosier State.
Undoubtedly, Big Ten and NCAA officials are going to require spectators and participants to wear masks and observe social distancing at the Indianapolis venues.
The problem is: What happens when thousands of visitors flock to downtown bars and eateries?
I vividly recall the photos of Tampa during the Super Bowl, with thousands of people gathered in the streets without social distancing or the wearing of masks.
The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on economies around the world, maybe not harder hit than businesses that cater to tourism.
It was announced Friday that Indianapolis area hotels are bringing in more employees from other states to help handle the influx of visitors.
Are we as a state rolling the proverbial dice and hoping there won’t be a new surge in coronavirus cases in the weeks following the basketball madness that is descending on the Hoosier State?
Everyone around the world is hoping right now that, as the vaccine is distributed, life can return to normal.
Only time will tell.
It’s interesting that, starting on March 15, trials will resume in Madison County and, for the most part, county government has returned to in-person meetings.
At this point in time, the Anderson City Building remains closed to the public and meetings are taking place via Zoom.
Whether or not local residents agree, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is taking a cautious approach to returning to normal.
Concerts are set to resume at the Dickmann Town Center, and there are tentative plans for the July 4 celebration.
As coronavirus cases continue to decline, the watch word should be “caution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.