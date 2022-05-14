Within the next few weeks, the Anderson City Council will make a decision that could impact the community at large for decades.
Anderson University has been located in the city since 1917 and over the past 105+ years, its graduates have played a key role in the history and development of the city.
The council is being asked to approve a $6 million bond issue through tax increment financing revenues to be combined with $1 million from the Flagship Enterprise Center to purchase a building now owned by the university.
AU will use the $6.9 million from the sale of the building which, combined with an adjoining building already owned by the Flagship, could make it a center to be used as an incubator for new businesses wanting to locate in the city and Madison County.
AU President John Pistole summed up the situation in a nutshell Thursday during the council’s discussion on the requested approval of the bond.
Pistole said the sale of the building was important to the fiscal health of the university.
“This is a critically important issue for the university,” he said. “If this does not go through by May 31, we will be in technical default on our bonds. We will be in default and subject to the bond holders.”
Pistole said the sale of the building is necessary for AU to maintain its debt-to-profit ratio as required in the bond.
Members of the city council, who have scheduled a special meeting Tuesday to consider passage of the bond request, raise valid concerns.
The agreement for the purchase of the building includes a provision that the Flagship board would be increased to 11 members, with seven of the appointments made by the mayor.
Several members of the council want the ability to appoint at least some of the board members.
That is an issue to be ironed out in the future. As Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said, the board appointments can be resolved at a later date by the council’s passage of legislation.
All indications are that Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. doesn’t want to agree to reduce his number of appointments to the Flagship board.
Much like the ongoing dispute over how some of the city’s $23 million in American Rescue Plan funds are spent between Broderick and the council, this is just one more area of disagreement among local Democrats.
The best government at any level is realized when a spirit of compromise prevails.
Broderick and the council should begin exemplifying that spirit and reach compromised agreements on both the purchase of the AU building and the ARP funds.
The community at large is waiting for the elected officials to show leadership on issues critical to the future of the city.