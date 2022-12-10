Political observers in the Hoosier State were not surprised that Republican Mike Braun has formed an exploratory committee to run for governor in 2024.
Braun is currently serving his first term in the U.S. Senate and is, without much doubt, planning a run for the governor’s mansion in two years.
It’s an interesting decision, but it has to center on the idea that as governor, Braun will play a larger role in policy decisions instead of being a relative back marker in the Senate.
Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, a member of the staff of former Gov. Mike Pence, has already tossed his hat into the ring.
Suzanne Crouch, who has faithfully served as lieutenant governor during the eight-year term of Eric Holcomb is also expected to seek the GOP’s gubernatorial nomination.
The problem for Crouch is that Braun has deep financial pockets and could fund much of his campaign from his personal wealth.
With Braun running for governor, the projected field for the seat in the U.S. Senate will be loaded with GOP officeholders looking to take the next step up the political ladder.
Potential candidates include Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a lightning rod for controversy who would presumably make a play for voters loyal to Donald Trump.
Two current U.S. House members, Victoria Spartz, Jim Banks, are interested, as is former Congressman Trey Hollingsworth.
Holcomb may also be interested in running for the Senate.
Depending on how many candidates enter the race, there could be a great deal of money spent in the 2024 primary election.
One pertinent question: Does Spartz want to give up a safe seat in the U.S. House?
If Spartz decides to run for the Senate, who would be the likely Republicans to compete for the 5th Congressional District seat? A decision is expected early next year.
In the 45 years that I’ve worked in Anderson and Kokomo, Madison County has never elected a member of either party to the U.S. House.
The county over the years has been represented by Bud Hillis, Dan Burton, Mike Pence, David McIntosh, Susan Brooks and now Spartz.
State Sen. Mike Gaskill, a Republican, said he is not interested in a Congressional campaign at this time.
For a county resident to win in the district, they would have to raise lots of money and attract voters from Hamilton County, which is no easy task.