This past week, Indiana’s U.S. Sen. Mike Braun made national headlines for all the wrong reasons.
During a conference call with members of the Indiana media, Braun initially made the comment that he didn’t support judges making policy decisions as it pertained to abortion laws.
Braun, an advocate for states’ rights, said that decision should be left up the states.
He was then asked about a U.S. Supreme Court case in which the high court struck down state laws banning interracial marriage.
The reporter asked the question a second time, and Braun again stated the decision should be left to the states.
Most Americans probably don’t want to see state lawmakers passing legislation that would prohibit interracial marriages.
Out of all of this, there is one certainty: Every time Braun runs for elective office, his Democratic Party challenger will broadcast his comments on interracial marriage.
It will be the linchpin of campaigns against Braun.
But what took place this week could potentially have repercussions on the 2024 election cycle in Indiana.
Most political observers in the Hoosier State expect that in two years, Braun will forego a second term in the U.S. Senate to run for governor.
Since current Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb can’t seek a third term in that office, the opinion has been that Braun would run for the state’s highest office and Holcomb would seek the Senate nomination.
That is expected to change as a result of this week’s events.
Now, most observers believe that Braun will seek a second term in the U.S. Senate.
So where does that leave Holcomb in two years? Does he challenge Braun in the primary election for the Senate nomination, or decide to run for a seat in the U.S. House?
Or perhaps Braun will decide not to seek another elective office, which is not likely.
Following his press conference comments, Braun quickly released a statement that he didn’t understand the line of questioning.
That doesn’t ring true.
The interracial marriage question was poised to Braun not once, but several times.
As of Friday, most of the GOP leadership in the state had not commented on Braun’s initial statement.
Unsurprisingly, the state Democratic Party chairman, Mike Schmuhl, called Braun’s comments un-American and “beneath any respectable person wishing to hold public office.”
Schmuhl clearly set the foundation for what Braun is likely to face in any future political contests in Indiana.
It brought to mind the 2012 U.S. Senate race between Republican Richard Mourdock and Democrat Joe Donnelly.
Mourdock defeated incumbent Richard Lugar in the GOP primary and was expected to defeat Donnelly in the general election.
During a debate, Mourdock said “life is a gift from God that I think even when life begins in that horrible situation of rape, that it is something that God intended to happen.”
Donnelly watched a firestorm erupt over Mourdock’s comment and went on to win a term in the U.S. Senate.
History has a way of repeating itself, and Braun and his supporters have to be concerned about what 2024 might hold for his future.