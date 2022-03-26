Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to a few snow showers this afternoon along with some gusty winds. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.