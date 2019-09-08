There is an old adage that states if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
Democrats at the local, state and national levels are hopeful that 2020 will be the year they break the long stranglehold the Republican Party has had on the 5th Congressional District.
During my 40-plus years working for newspapers in central Indiana, I have watched as every 10 years the Congressional District maps are changed in sometimes rather strange ways.
For most of the recent past, Madison County was represented by Republican Dan Burton, who resigned and was followed by Susan Brooks in 2012.
During all his campaigns, there was a Democrat in the election contest but any candidate was hindered by a lack of financial support from the state and national party and a general feeling that it was a futile effort.
This spring Brooks announced that she was not seeking re-election.
In her first two successful elections, Brooks also faced token opposition from Democrats, winning with vote totals approaching the 70% range.
In 2018, Democrat Dee Thornton received 43% of the vote against Brooks with a campaign that was woefully underfunded and with little or no support from the party.
With Brooks decision not to run for re-election, it has Democrats believing they have a chance at gaining the seat after Thornton’s strong showing in 2018.
Thornton has announced her intention to run again along with former State Rep. Christina Hale, the party’s lieutenant governor candidate in 2016.
Two years ago, there was an agreement among Democrats that whichever candidate was endorsed by the Marion County party organization the others would drop out.
Thornton emerged with the endorsement.
Democrats consider Hale as the candidate most likely to bring them a win in 2020, but they have to avoid a split in the party and provide both financial and logistical support to whoever the candidate is.
If there is a chance of a Democrat winning, which is probably slim at best, it will be next year. Following the 2020 census, the Republicans in charge of the Indiana General Assembly likely will again be drawing the congressional district lines.
Four Republicans have announced their intentions to seek the party’s nomination in 2020.
Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, former State Rep. Steve Braun and two relatively political unknowns in Micah Beckwith and Danny Niederberg.
Although Mitchell has been elected to statewide twice in 2014 and 2018, the office is not conducive to being a political stepping stone. She is an unknown.
Braun, the brother of U.S. Senator Mike, ran in the 2018 primary for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House despite not residing in the district.
He lent his campaign $830,000 in an apparent effort to buy the seat, but lost in the primary election.
There will likely be additional GOP candidates, but probably none from this county.
The question is, will Democrats try again and fail?
